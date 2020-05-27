Lio Rush talks about the final race in WWE – "They played me, they cheated on me" | Newsdio

Former WWE superstar Lio Rush recently appeared on Ryback’s Conversation With The Big Guy podcast. The former 205 Live and NXT artist would debate a number of topics during the podcast, including his victory in the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship, which to him was "disappointing and disappointing."

"I was ready to move on, I accepted the situation for what it was," Rush began on the podcast, speaking about his pause before returning to NXT. "And, you know, I think I left about three or four months after I didn't hear anything [from WWE]. And once it got anywhere from six to seven, I thought it was fine. I have this plan that I'm going to, You know, moving away from wrestling, away from everything. Focusing and working on myself, my family and other interests I have. "

Rush elaborated further, saying "and then, you know, I got that call from Hunter. Some conversations were made known over the next few weeks, obviously paying. That was the main thing you know. I wasn't fucking around. I said, & # 39; this is what must happen for me to come back, I haven't heard from you for seven months, so I'm not coming as soon as they whistle and tell me to come back. "

Rush then went on to win the title, discussing how he felt "played" by WWE after receiving an offer far below what he wanted when he returned to NXT. “As happy as I was that I was able to live a dream and win a WWE Championship? In front of my family, in front of my fans, my friends and things like that? It was very disappointing and disappointing. Just because they played me, they cheated on me. And I blame myself for that. Because I should have. I should have known that was going to happen based on past experiences with them [WWE]. "

