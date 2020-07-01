Lionel Messi achieves his 700th career goal as Barcelona prepares to tie

Lionel Messi joined an exclusive club on Tuesday when he scored his 700th career goal during Barcelona's 2-2 draw against Atlético Madrid.

The Argentine captain scored at one point in the 50th minute of the game. He was overtaken by Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. It was his first goal since June 16.

Messi became the seventh player to join the 700-goal club. He joins Cristiano Ronaldo (728), Gerd Mueller (735), Ferenc Puskas (746), Romario (772), Josef Bican (530) and Pelé (1,279).

The 35-year-old is 28 goals behind Ronaldo, who currently plays for Italy's Juventus, on the active scorer list. He has almost 200 goals in Zlatan Ibrahimovic (540). Luis Suárez (472) and Robert Lewandowski (466) complete the top five.

The result for Barcelona could have been better. The defending La Liga champions lost two points with the draw and now remain one point behind Real Madrid.

"It's a real shame and the league title seems so much more difficult with each game," said Barcelona manager Quique Setien, according to ESPN. "Leaving these points actually pushes us further from the title, but we have to keep working hard."

Barcelona plays Villareal on Sunday.