Lionel Messi cuts off contract renewal talks with Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain – Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has suspended negotiations on the renewal of his contract with the club and is ready to leave the Catalans when their current agreement expires in 2021, according to a report by the station Spanish radio Cadena Ser on Friday.

The report said that Messi and his father Jorge had started to discuss the renewal of his latest agreement with the club, which was signed in 2017, but that he no longer wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

The report added that Messi is angered by leaked media reports that seemed to make him appear responsible for events at the club, such as coach Ernesto Valverde's dismissal in January, and that he is frustrated by the team's lack of quality.

The Argentine and Barcelona representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Messi, who turned 33 last month, scored his 700th career goal against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday, but the milestone ended in disappointment as Barça tied the game 2-2 in the last shot at his attempt. to retain the Spanish title.

Barça beat Real Madrid by four points in the title race with five games remaining after Real beat Getafe 1-0 on Thursday.

Previously known for his shy personality off the field, Messi has grown more vocal in his criticism of the club in the past year.

In January, he hit sports director Eric Abidal, who said he had implied that the players had led Valverde to be fired.

In a February interview with the Mundo Deportivo newspaper, he stated that the team was not good enough to win the Champions League this season.

Then in April, he criticized the council for implying that the players were unwilling to accept a pay cut to help the team's financial difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic.