Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough has focused on finishing his criminal justice career and looking for a different path once his soccer career is over.

Scarbrough, 23, was finishing classes at the University of Alabama in the offseason to complete her degree in hopes of one day reaching the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The professional soccer player was hitting the books once again in January, ESPN reported Tuesday.

“At some point, we have to do something for ourselves. As if we were going to university. Like, we went to this school and we got to the NFL … We do whatever people ask us to do and we have to reward ourselves with something, "he told the store at the time." We have to be proud of ourselves for doing something for As if everyone was proud that you scored touchdowns or the like, but most of the time they're not going to remember that touchdown or whatever you've done.

“They will remember that you graduated from college. It's a great thing for me. "

Scarbrough said he was very interested in the "Forensic Archives" program when he was younger and thought about joining the FBI or the Department of Homeland Security one day.

For now, Scarbrough is entering his third season in the NFL.

He is not the only athlete who has dreamed of becoming a law enforcement officer.

Former Chicago Bears defenseman Charles Tillman joined the FBI when he finished his professional soccer career. The Chicago Tribune reported in 2019 that Tillman had graduated from the training academy and was working in the field.