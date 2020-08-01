Lions' Matthew Stafford placed on the NFL Reserve / COVID-19 list

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the NFL's reserve / COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The designation means that Stafford, 32, has tested positive for the new coronavirus or has been knowingly in contact with someone who has been diagnosed.

League policy does not allow comment on a player's medical condition.

The Lions players were screened Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, according to The Detroit News, and all three had to pass to gain access to the training facilities.

Stafford, who saw his streak of consecutive starts end in 136 games due to a back injury last season, is the first starting quarterback to be named on the list. He is the eighth Lions player on the list, joining the likes of wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end T.J. Hockenson

Former No. 1 pick and general wife Kelly, a cancer survivor, welcomed her fourth daughter, Tyler, in July. Stafford's four children are under the age of four.