Lip Sync Assassin Yvie Oddly Says Bye Bye Bye to Derek Berry

The new season of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All the stars it's here! Seeing the queens trample the runway is extremely exciting, and while indulgent in enjoying something in this current climate, this episode was certainly wonderful to watch.

Fan favorite Shea Coulee addressed the juxtaposition of Endurance race escapism during this week of protests by the Black Lives Matter movement in Twitter. Shea says what many fans, including myself, have been feeling: guilt for celebrating the return of Endurance race during this sensitive time In his tweet, he proclaims that he has every intention of using his platform to "raise and amplify black voices" while you get that crown. At the very least, she's an articulate and important figure representing Black Excellence, and having her on television again feels like a reason to celebrate.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Finale: Jaida Essence Hall crowned winner

Many fans have said that the girl group chosen for All Stars 5 feels random As several of the queens entered the Werk Room, the person I'm quarantined kept saying "who is that?" You have seen all the episodes in this series. The initial list of queens wasn't exactly exciting, but having seen the entire episode, it looks like we are in for a fantastic season. When Jujubee enters Werk Room, the screams of happy gay men are heard all over the world. Mariah playfully says "Come on, Grandma Barbie" and we are reminded that many of these older queens have several years of chemistry together. Derek Berry comes in saying that he got into a Britney box and has a lot more to offer … while wearing a Britney costume. Yes mom, I said disguise. Derek has something fishy to say about India Ferrah before she has taken a step. Every great season has a great villain. Derek Berry was that season 8 villain and it looks like this year, she's going to be just as … Toxic.

Mama RuPaul tells the dolls that there is a new twist this year. Every week the queens will be able to vote which person below goes home. It is a gag. Speaking of jokes, guest judge, Ricky Martin enters Werk's courtroom and I have to clean my keyboard because it's covered in slime. Mr. Martin tells the queens that the Library is open! This is when we get the first idea that this could be a stacked cast after all. The "Meh Hem Miller" reading is instantly iconic. The true queen of reading, Jujubee, says that because Mariah is in the cast, they should call him "Some Stars." There are comments about people's weight, star quality, and teeth, but the only thing that crosses the line is when Mariah reads Shea as she picks up the rose petals. That was offensive. Jujubee and Blair St. Claire tie for victory in the Reading Challenge.

While the dolls do their makeup, India Ferrah and Derek Berry look at each other's throats. It's certainly interesting to see some shade on the show and the other queens live for him as long as the audience probably does. Derek and India certainly aren't the best options to see who fans want to see All the starsBut its meat is interesting! Derek truly compliments India on how he hopes to be in All the stars it makes her feel validated and the two-faced flame in front of everyone. That is one way to break the ice. Honestly … give me more.

Alexis Matteo begins the talent show. She does a nice number that shows her culture and some great references to her time in Endurance race. It would definitely be a gag in a gay bar, but for a television show, it's very in-between. Unfortunately, many of the numbers seem to be exciting live, but this talent show doesn't have as many fun surprises as the last one. All the stars talent shows have had … until Shea Coulee dances on a pole. She gives her best stripper fantasy and is really sexy. Mayhem Miller is giving Mayhem Filler … Queen. It was not possible to understand a word of what he said. Mariah makes a very artistic piece. It is unique and has a powerful message. This is followed by Mz. Cookie dressed as a pickle. Blair St. Claire sings live and sounds just as good as the fourth best guy in your freshman musical theater program at Ball State University. However, it looks absolutely disgusting. Ongina goes out in a mini car. It's hysterical.She makes a couple of fun revelations, but overall it's pretty shocking to see her fight in this episode. She has been a fan favorite for a long time. Derek Berry doesn't make a great … impression. It's a great reminder that live shows in Las Vegas are full of really drunk audience members. And drunk people are so much easier to make people laugh than … this sober panel of judges. Jujubee sings live and she plays so good. Jujubee sounds like your incredibly talented voice teacher at Ball State University, who is a star in her own right. India Ferrah kills absolutely. Our prejudice to her may have been India un-Ferrah.

The judges give Mz. Cracker and Alexis Matteo received great criticism. India receives praise and they discuss how it stopped crawling for a while. Derek is shattered and Mayhem Miller is read for being unintelligible. Ongina is also at the bottom.

Derek has to defend his case against India Ferrah and he is very nice to watch. She has to beg him "From the bottom of his broken heart." India Ferrah and Mayhem Miller seem to form an alliance! This has never really happened in All the stars. Thorgy Thor suggested it with Shangela in All Stars 3, but Miss Shangela did not comply. Mayhem and India agree to keep each other if the other is at the bottom. The drama is heating up! The other queens have to decide who to vote for to go home and it's a fantastic shake. Safe queens can usually relax in this part of the show, but RuPaul keeps them alert. Any decision they make could come back to bite them in the butt if they admit they voted to send someone home. Monet X Change was so upset that Manila Luzon tried to send her home and hoped to give her the boot all season. Getting each queen to vote for someone to get the slice will create so much drama and such high stakes.

The girls vote for who they want to go home and India chooses her choice. Based on the alliance and her feud with Derek Berry, it feels pretty clear which lipstick she's holding. Then comes the lip sync killer. A queen returns to fight the winner of this week's challenge. There has been a lot of fan speculation as to whether or not the show will attract true lip-syncing killers from past seasons or just who lives near Pasadena. Kids are going to have a stomachache after this season because they are being EDF! The lip sync killer is the winner of season eleven, Yvie Oddly! And this crowned queen is not playing. She leaves her entire legacy on stage.

RuPaul hands over the new responsibility of announcing the removal to Yvie, who proclaims that the queens voted to send Derek Berry home. It's kind of shocking to see Derek go home so early because he went so far in one season considered one of the best: season 8. Also, it's a huge surprise for the show to send the villain home in the episode. one, but as it is written, so shall it be done.

This episode was truly phenomenal. It is becoming increasingly clear how important this hour and a half of escapism is to the queer community in these difficult times. The author of this article would like to point out that the link to Black Lives Matter has a donation button if readers want to contribute to the movement that allows so many black artists to entertain us and continue to live.

Next: RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race: The Queens Throw Shade meeting at Sherry Pie

Source: VH1, Shea Coulee

90-day fiancé: Varya's mother's reaction to her engagement to Geoffrey