Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough died at age 27.

The news was confirmed to Fox News in a statement from the Presley representative, through his manager.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and more than devastated, but she is trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and older daughter Riley," the statement said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

TMZ reported that Keough died Sunday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, citing police sources.

Keough was the son of Presley, 52, and musician Danny Keough. That makes Benjamin the grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and the brother of model and actress Riley Keough.

Compared to some of his family members, Keough has lived a relatively reflex-free life. He has a temporary credit on IMDb and TMZ reported that he once had a $ 5 million record deal in 2009.

He was also known for his striking resemblance to Elvis, who the media reported Presley once addressed.

"Ben is a lot like Elvis. He was on the Opry and it was the silent storm behind the scenes," he said. "Everyone turned around and looked when he was there. Everyone was grabbing him for a photo because it's just weird."

Presley's song "Storm and Grace" is reportedly about Keough, whose middle name is Storm.