Lisa Rinna claims that QVC is "silencing" her after "Karens" filed complaints about her political office

Lisa Rinna claims that she has been told to refrain from sharing her political views online.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, alleging that a group of "Karen & # 39; s" went to QVC to complain about her social media posts and threatened not to buy her online anymore. clothing of the same name, Lisa Rinna Collection, through The Television Shopping Network.

"It saddens me to report that now I can't seem to use my platform to report or question or say how I feel politically because the Karen have bombarded Qvc asking them to fire me and saying they will no longer buy my clothes. It is a shame it must be gagged to support my family, but that's exactly what it is. Remember you know how I feel. Use your voice and vote, "she wrote in her Instagram story, shared via a screenshot from the Daily Mail.

While Rinna's Instagram story no longer appears on her account, which has 2.4 million followers, the reality star shared a direct message she received from a fan on Wednesday night in response to the situation.

"Can one of the Karen return the palazzo pants in a little then?!?!" joked the fanatic.

"Karen" is a pejorative term that has come to stand out to label a demanding, middle-aged white woman who displays a sense of dominance in various social confrontations.

It is unclear what the complaints were specifically about, but a look at the television personality's Instagram shows his stance on a number of issues, including a response to George Floyd's death in which he wrote: "Calling all Moms. We are all part of this. " "

He also supported the recent Supreme Court decision to ban discrimination in the workplace against LGBT workers, writing a subtitle, "#TheRightSideOfHistory".

Rinna's Instagram story hinted that she will abide by the rules but, according to the Daily Mail, promised that her political beliefs will remain the same.

"I will be on the right side of the story and in the end THAT'S WHAT MATTERS," he wrote. He also allegedly added in posts that they no longer posted to his account, "Hi Karen, f – k you".

A QVC representative did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.