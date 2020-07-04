Lisa Rinna, Sofia Vergara, Paris Hilton and more patriotic swimsuits don, shorts for the Fourth of July

Hollywood stars across the country are in American mode in honor of July 4th.

Actors, musicians, and models alike flocked to their respective social media accounts on Saturday in honor of America's birthday with a combination of current and past looks to show their patriotism.

Lisa Rinna was one of the first west coast celebrities to spread a bit of joy on July 4 with a thrilling photo of herself wearing a red, white, and blue bikini on the beach.

"In any case … I'm consistent. # Happy4thofjuly," the star of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" underlined the photo.

Rinna's swimsuit featured a bright blue top with red and white stars with red bottoms.

Catherine Zeta-Jones also impressed with a throwback to some of her past looks. The photo shared on her Instagram account shows the actress wearing red, white and blue dresses over the years.

"Happy Fourth of July," he wrote along with red, white, and blue heart emojis.

"Modern Family" star Sofía Vergara also released an appropriate throwback to the popular television series. The image shows her on-screen character Gloria carrying a plate of food while donning denim shorts with the United States flag. Her character completed the look with a tank top with a bald eagle.

"I miss Gloria!

Paris Hilton was another celebrity who couldn't pass the day without posting 4th of July content. The hotel heiress juxtaposed a topless photo of herself wearing black lace gloves and dark sunglasses against a background of the American flag.

"Preparing for July 4," Hilton said.

Meanwhile, Kathy Lee Gifford gave her fans a peak at how she was spending the holidays. In a photo posted to her social media account, the former talk show host was sitting next to her future daughter-in-law, Erika Brown, as they held crabs in front of their faces.

"Don't be crabby, it's Independence Day!" Gifford captioned the add-on, which featured Brown in an American flag sweater.

January Jones dressed in her best outfit on Saturday when she went to social media to receive a holiday-inspired message.

"Happy Fourth of July! I just wanted to say you have a wonderful Fourth of July. Be safe. If you leave your residence, wear a mask. Don't litter. Don't drink, drive or light a fire. And have fun celebrating July 4th. with your friends and family. Have fun! "Jones, 42, told the camera in a red and white swimsuit and a straw hat.

Cindy Crawford also visited Instagram to share a throwback photo taken by photographer Albert Watson. The image shows Crawford lying on the beach with a small American flag held between his teeth.

"We are experiencing a good and necessary change right now in this country … and while July 4 represents freedom, it did not always represent freedom for EVERYONE. Today is a great reminder that we still have a lot of work to do," Crawford captioned the post.

Ozzy Osbourne also released an epic 1986 throwback of him in a look totally inspired by the American flag. The blue and white striped jumpsuit he wore in the 80s was paired with a matching raincoat with bright red, white and blue stars.

"Happy 4th of July!" Osbourne wrote below the photo.