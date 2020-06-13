Little by little, Trump withdraws, rescheduling the June 15 demonstration in Tulsa

Holding a demonstration that day was seen as yet another affront by Trump, who has so far refused to engage meaningfully in the deep conversation about systematic racism unfolding in this country.
After weeks of divisive rhetoric and demands that the nation's governors "dominate" protesters on the streets with military force if necessary, Trump's announcement on Twitter on Friday night came to no apology, but it did mark a noticeable change in tone.
Trump's withdrawal followed several weeks in which he failed to reach a moment of profound cultural change in the United States. While he has held several round tables with African-American leaders following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, his instinct has been to ignore the national judgment on race rather than lead it.
His message has focused on the need for "law and order" and his strange statement in Dallas this week that problems of bigotry and prejudice in the United States can be resolved "quickly" and "very easily."
And instead of using this crucial moment to expand his reach, an imperative for his reelection campaign as his rival Joe Biden expands his leadership in national polls, Trump has traveled to comfortable places in states that are largely unencumbered. I play in November.
That baffling strategy comes after several months in which Trump was largely contained in the White House due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is now increasingly restless and longing to fill the arenas with supporters for rallies that he believes were critical to bringing him to victory in 2016. But at a time when Biden As soon as he travels, Trump's plans continue to be limited by the slow reopening of several of the most critical critical states led by Democratic governors.
On Thursday night, the president retired to his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a solid blue state. On Saturday, he will deliver a socially estranged graduation address to the graduating class of the United States Military Academy at West Point, amid controversy over his relentless drive to engage the military in efforts to corner protesters.
Three of the most prominent black law enforcement officials – the chief of police, the sheriff and the district attorney for the region – were not invited to participate.
Reliving their protests in Tulsa
Still, the most baffling recent decision was his campaign's announcement that Trump would hold his first rally since the coronavirus began next week in Oklahoma, a completely red state that won in 2016 with a 36-point margin.
"Think of it as a celebration. My rally is a celebration," Trump told Faulkner in a clip from the Fox interview released on Friday. "Don't think of it as an inconvenience."
When asked about Tulsa's visit this week, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump is "working to rectify injustices" and that Juneteenth is a "significant day for him and it is a day in he who wants to share some of the progress made. " while addressing what "should be done" in the future.
One of Trump's confidants told CNN that it was important to Trump to mark his return to the campaign in a place like Oklahoma that would host and accommodate the kind of energetic and bustling rally he wants.
Campaigning in a pandemic
Amid a pandemic, Trump's wishes for large protests have made campaign planning difficult as his team tries to balance Trump's desire to go out with large crowds, as well as the need to spend time in target states, against the fears of local officials about the possible spread of the coronavirus.
In a normal election year, the Republican Party source said, Trump would be cycling through states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin and Arizona with huge protests. This year, it's about whether local officials, including Democratic governors, will agree to allow him to hold whatever kind of protests he wants.
In the phased reopening program outlined by Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, for example, 21 of the state's counties are still in the "yellow phase," where large gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited; 46 other counties have moved into the "green phase" where meetings can include no more than 250 people, a far cry from the thousands of supporters Trump was able to attract to many of his events in 2016.
Earlier this month, Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that some regions of the state with fewer coronavirus cases could advance to "stage five" of the state's reopening plan, which allows for inland meetings that do not exceed the 50 people and outdoor events of up to 250 people, provided that people who are not in the same home keep a distance of six feet from each other.
But Trump has already shown his impatience with Democratic officials who would dictate the design and guidelines of the protests he wants to hold in these states.