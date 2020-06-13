Little by little, Trump withdraws, rescheduling the June 15 demonstration in Tulsa

The announcement of the demonstration sparked an uproar earlier this week due to Tulsa's history as the site of one of the worst incidents of racial violence in the nation's history: the massacre of hundreds of 1921 African Americans who were attacked by a white mafia that looted and burned many black-owned businesses and homes in the Greenwood district, a neighborhood that was then known as "Black Wall Street."

Holding a demonstration that day was seen as yet another affront by Trump, who has so far refused to engage meaningfully in the deep conversation about systematic racism unfolding in this country.

After weeks of divisive rhetoric and demands that the nation's governors "dominate" protesters on the streets with military force if necessary, Trump's announcement on Twitter on Friday night came to no apology, but it did mark a noticeable change in tone.

Trump's withdrawal followed several weeks in which he failed to reach a moment of profound cultural change in the United States. While he has held several round tables with African-American leaders following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, his instinct has been to ignore the national judgment on race rather than lead it.

His message has focused on the need for "law and order" and his strange statement in Dallas this week that problems of bigotry and prejudice in the United States can be resolved "quickly" and "very easily."

And instead of using this crucial moment to expand his reach, an imperative for his reelection campaign as his rival Joe Biden expands his leadership in national polls, Trump has traveled to comfortable places in states that are largely unencumbered. I play in November.

See Trump and Biden face-to-face polls

That baffling strategy comes after several months in which Trump was largely contained in the White House due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is now increasingly restless and longing to fill the arenas with supporters for rallies that he believes were critical to bringing him to victory in 2016. But at a time when Biden As soon as he travels, Trump's plans continue to be limited by the slow reopening of several of the most critical critical states led by Democratic governors.

A glance at the president's travel schedule shows little sign of a concerted effort to persuade voters that he will need to help him win reelection. At a round table with African-American leaders at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said he planned to visit Florida, North Carolina and Arizona, three of the six target states that are likely to be the most decisive in determining the outcome of the elections, according to CNN Analysis. "Road to 270". But it is unclear when those plans will materialize, particularly as coronavirus cases increase at an alarming rate in Arizona.

So far, in his first forays out of the White House, Trump has primarily traveled to places that offer a cocoon of political security rather than an opportunity to engage and persuade undecided voters as the nation debates police reform after death. from Floyd.

On Thursday night, the president retired to his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a solid blue state. On Saturday, he will deliver a socially estranged graduation address to the graduating class of the United States Military Academy at West Point, amid controversy over his relentless drive to engage the military in efforts to corner protesters.

Earlier Thursday, he traveled to Texas, a state that won 9 points in 2016, for a fundraising campaign and a roundtable focused on "disparities in justice" in Dallas, where he said Americans must work together to confront bigotry and prejudice, but warned that the United States will not advance on that front "by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racists or fanatics."

Three of the most prominent black law enforcement officials – the chief of police, the sheriff and the district attorney for the region – were not invited to participate.

"When you start a conversation and pretend that conversation is about racism and surveillance in the United States, and you don't include the top three law enforcement officials in an area where you're talking, I think that says a lot, and that it makes you raise your eyebrow, "Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown told CNN's Erin Burnett.

A week earlier, amid heated protests over racism and police brutality, Trump traveled to Maine, one of the whitest states in the country, where he barely addressed the controversy surrounding Floyd's death while speaking to workers at a company that manufactures coronavirus tests. swabs

Although Maine is a decisive state that Trump lost in 2016, he visited the largely rural second district of Congress in Maine, which won by a 10-point margin in 2016 over Hillary Clinton. His outreach attempt in Maine amounted to a few lines at the end of his speech asking his audience to help him get voters in the state's 1st Congressional District, which he lost.

Reliving their protests in Tulsa

Still, the most baffling recent decision was his campaign's announcement that Trump would hold his first rally since the coronavirus began next week in Oklahoma, a completely red state that won in 2016 with a 36-point margin.

Trump said during an interview with Fox New host Harris Faulkner that his rally in Tulsa was not scheduled for June 16 "on purpose."

"Think of it as a celebration. My rally is a celebration," Trump told Faulkner in a clip from the Fox interview released on Friday. "Don't think of it as an inconvenience."

When asked about Tulsa's visit this week, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump is "working to rectify injustices" and that Juneteenth is a "significant day for him and it is a day in he who wants to share some of the progress made. " while addressing what "should be done" in the future.

But a Republican source familiar with Trump's travel plans said Oklahoma was chosen, not only because the state is friendly to Trump, but because it has a low rate of coronavirus cases per capita compared to other states, making it in a safer place for both Trump and rally goers who come to see him. Meanwhile, Trump has publicly downplayed the threat of the coronavirus. (Maine, Oklahoma, and Texas are among the 15 states with the lowest number of coronavirus cases per capita.)

One of Trump's confidants told CNN that it was important to Trump to mark his return to the campaign in a place like Oklahoma that would host and accommodate the kind of energetic and bustling rally he wants.

Campaigning in a pandemic

Amid a pandemic, Trump's wishes for large protests have made campaign planning difficult as his team tries to balance Trump's desire to go out with large crowds, as well as the need to spend time in target states, against the fears of local officials about the possible spread of the coronavirus.

The campaign has said it will take precautions to protect those attending the rally, but it is not yet clear what those specific measures will be. Attendees are asked to accept a disclaimer stating that they "voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19" and agree not to hold the campaign responsible for any illness or injury.

During an appearance in "The Situation Room" on Friday night, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force, said he had not spoken to the chairman about his meeting plan. But Fauci repeated the advice he gave him during the pandemic: "The best thing you can do is avoid crowded areas. But if you're not going to do that, wear a mask."

In a normal election year, the Republican Party source said, Trump would be cycling through states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin and Arizona with huge protests. This year, it's about whether local officials, including Democratic governors, will agree to allow him to hold whatever kind of protests he wants.

In the phased reopening program outlined by Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, for example, 21 of the state's counties are still in the "yellow phase," where large gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited; 46 other counties have moved into the "green phase" where meetings can include no more than 250 people, a far cry from the thousands of supporters Trump was able to attract to many of his events in 2016.

Earlier this month, Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that some regions of the state with fewer coronavirus cases could advance to "stage five" of the state's reopening plan, which allows for inland meetings that do not exceed the 50 people and outdoor events of up to 250 people, provided that people who are not in the same home keep a distance of six feet from each other.

But Trump has already shown his impatience with Democratic officials who would dictate the design and guidelines of the protests he wants to hold in these states.

This week, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel announced that Trump will accept the nomination in a 15,000-person arena in Jacksonville, Florida, abandoning plans for the convention to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the president will be bothered by social distancing. restrictions that Democratic Governor Roy Cooper would impose.