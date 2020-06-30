Little Caesars pizza had pepperoni swastika, and two employees were fired







"Things like this keep hate alive in this world," Jason Laska told CNN. "We all need the exact opposite of that now."

Laska said she was on her way home from her mother-in-law's house when she stopped to pick up dinner for her family. He says he took a "hot, ready pizza" from the warmer at Little Caesars in Brook Park, Ohio, about 14 miles south of Cleveland.

He came home ready to dig when the couple opened the box and said they found the symbol on their pizza.

"We were literally silent for a few moments," Laska said. "Misty (his wife) asked me if I had ordered it and they had to do it and they gave it to me on purpose thinking they were attacking me because they had stereotyped me or something."