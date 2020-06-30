Little Caesars pizza had pepperoni swastika, and two employees were fired

"Things like this keep hate alive in this world," Jason Laska told CNN. "We all need the exact opposite of that now."
Laska said she was on her way home from her mother-in-law's house when she stopped to pick up dinner for her family. He says he took a "hot, ready pizza" from the warmer at Little Caesars in Brook Park, Ohio, about 14 miles south of Cleveland.
He came home ready to dig when the couple opened the box and said they found the symbol on their pizza.
"We were literally silent for a few moments," Laska said. "Misty (his wife) asked me if I had ordered it and they had to do it and they gave it to me on purpose thinking they were attacking me because they had stereotyped me or something."
Laska said she tried to call the store before 10 p.m., close to closing time, but says her line was busy.
"It was then that we posted on social media, wanting to express our anger and show our family and friends what kind of place (Little Caesars) was."
Two employees admitted their responsibility and were immediately fired, Jill Proctor, a spokeswoman for Little Caesar Enterprises, told CNN in a statement Monday.
"We have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form," said Proctor. "We are deeply disappointed that this has happened, as this conduct is completely against our values. We have also contacted the customer to personally discuss it with him."
While he says he is pleased Little Caesars approached him and acknowledged the irregularities by taking quick action, Laska said he is not completely satisfied, but he hopes that the former employees learned a valuable lesson during the test.
"This is an example of what must change in our world," he said, "and we hope that people will begin to realize that and use their time to make those changes and not criticize us for trying to do it."