Live Coronavirus updates from around the world

Two women in face masks speak at a table at The Palace restaurant on July 3, in Miami Beach, Florida. Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

As Americans find some beaches closed and July 4 fireworks in short supply, authorities fear the holiday weekend may worsen the already devastating coronavirus pandemic.

More than two months after the first spike affected only a handful of states, the virus is growing again throughout the South and Southwest.

The United States reported at least 51,842 new cases on Friday, marking the third day in a row with a daily maximum of more than 50,000 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Those who have not given up celebrating America's independence outdoors are discovering that the beaches of Miami and Los Angeles have been closed, that pipes in Texas rivers have been banned, and city-sponsored celebrations will air on alive.

California, Arizona, Texas and Florida released new record cases this week. Florida reported nearly 9,500 additional cases of coronavirus on Friday, and Texas added 7,555 after consecutive days with approximately 8,000 per piece.

Florida averages more new cases per day, 7,870, than any other state, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. California and Texas close behind.

The United States now has a total of 2,793,435 coronavirus cases, as well as 129,434 related deaths.

