Live Coronavirus updates from around the world

A night camp with locations in northern Georgia was closed after campers and staff tested positive for coronavirus.

YMCA Camp High Harbor said they learned that a counselor had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 24.

Camp High Harbor closed both locations and the counselor was immediately sent home, according to a statement from Lauren Koontz, YMCA CEO and President of Metro Atlanta.

“It should be noted that the counselor approved the mandatory security protocols and did not present any symptoms upon arrival. In fact, all of the counselors and campers in attendance passed all mandatory evaluations, ”Koontz said in a statement.

The parents were notified immediately, according to Koontz, and were given the option to pick up their children between Wednesday and Saturday.

"We have since learned of the additional positive results of the Covid-19 test from campers and staff, but we cannot confirm a number," Koontz said.

Around the region: According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, at least 30 confirmed cases of the camp virus have been identified in Lake Burton and Lake Allatoona.

"This number may change as the results are reported, or if a person who tested negative later develops symptoms," officials told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

CNN has contacted the Georgia Department of Health to confirm cases of the virus in the camp.

"In preparation for camp, we collaborate with the Centers for Disease Control and the American Association of Camps and follow the safety guidelines of the Georgia State Executive Order," said Koontz.