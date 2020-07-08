Live Coronavirus updates from around the world

Lines of healthcare professionals are seen entering the Melbourne North Public Housing Tower Complex on July 8, in Melbourne. Darrian Traynor / Getty Images

The Australian state of Victoria registered 134 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 2,942, Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announced Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 123 are under investigation, while 11 were linked to contained outbreaks.

A total of 75 people from the nine public housing towers in the city of Melbourne tested positive, Andrews said, adding that more than a million tests have been conducted in the state since January 1.

Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, a regional area of ​​Victoria, will enter the closing of Stage 3 starting at 11:59 pm, meaning that residents will no longer be allowed to leave their homes unless it is to buy groceries, caring, exercising or working, for six weeks. , the Prime Minister announced on Tuesday.

"I think a sense of complacency has seeped into us when we let our frustrations get over us. I think everyone knows someone who hasn't followed the rules as well as they should. I think each of us knows that we have no choice to give very, very difficult steps, "Andrews said.

In a statement Wednesday, the state government said the Victoria Police will also "dramatically" increase the police presence in and around the Melbourne metropolitan area to enforce the blockade, including 264 members of the Australian Defense Force helping with ground operations.

Police will continue to make home visits and patrol public places throughout Victoria, according to the statement.

Victoria police have conducted 810 spot checks in the past 24 hours on homes, businesses and nonessential services across the state, the government said.