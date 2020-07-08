Live Coronavirus updates from around the world

In two months, Tianyu Fang, 19, will begin his first semester at one of the most prestigious schools in the United States: Stanford University in California. Now, the Chinese citizen is not sure if he will succeed.

Fang is one of about one million international students who could leave the United States if their universities switch to online-only learning, according to a rule announced by Washington on Monday. Those who do not leave voluntarily face deportation.

Some universities have announced that they will teach all courses online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Others still plan to teach on campus, but with the US outbreak still uncontrolled, there is a risk that those institutions will become remote, too.

More than half of the international students in the United States come from Asia. In the 2018-2019 academic year, 370,000 students were from China, 202,000 from India and 52,000 from South Korea.

Travel restrictions: The pandemic is already complicating efforts to return to the United States for studies. There are few flights between the US and China, where international arrivals must be quarantined for two weeks. For those already in the United States, it may be more difficult for some students to get home than others.

"The main problem is that some of these countries have travel restrictions and cannot go home, so what do they do then?" said Theresa Cardinal Brown, director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Center for Bipartisan Policy. "It is an enigma for many students."

The decision could affect the United States economy: In 2018, only students from China, India, and South Korea contributed more than $ 25 billion to the economy, according to the nonprofit Institute of International Education. If students are forced to leave the country, they may not be willing to continue paying tuition fees to study remotely from a different time zone.

Missed opportunities: If international students are sent home early, not only will their education be affected. Students could end up missing job opportunities, often one of the reasons they might have chosen to study in the United States in the first place.

