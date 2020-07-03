Live Coronavirus updates from around the world

A passer-by passes a closed restaurant with the sign saying 'everything will be fine'. on July 2, in Bogotá, Colombia. Guillermo Legaria / Getty Images

The International Labor Organization (ILO) warned in a new report on Wednesday that up to 41 million people could become unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The unemployment rate could increase by between 4 and 5 percentage points, bringing the number of unemployed in the region to a record high of 41 million people. If the crisis worsens, the employment situation could worsen, amplifying social inequalities, ”the report said.

Before the pandemic, the unemployment rate in Latin America and the Caribbean was 8.1%, around 26 million people by the end of 2019, according to the ILO.

The report analyzed data from the World Bank, which estimates a 7.2% drop in economic growth in the region, leading to an unemployment rate of 12.3%.

The ILO also analyzed the latest figures from the International Monetary Fund, which estimated an economic contraction of 9.4%, resulting in an unemployment rate of 13%.

What the rates mean: “In absolute numbers, these rates imply an increase in the number of people who look for a job and do not get it; from 26 million before the pandemic to 41 million in 2020, ”ILO specialists explained at a press conference on Wednesday.

Where unemployment will hit hard: Various economic sectors are seeing high unemployment rates. About 40% of workers are in high-risk sectors of hospitality, food service, small businesses and labor.

Another 17% are in the medium to high risk sectors, and only 20% of the workforce is engaged in low-risk economic activities, such as those in government, education and healthcare positions.

"About 60% of employees in Latin America and the Caribbean are exposed to significant loss of employment, hours worked and income," according to the report.