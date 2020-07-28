Live sports have just returned. But maybe they are done





Matt King, CEO of FanDuel, hopes that the return of team sports in the United States will not be short-lived. And you're not nervous about your business, which allows people to gamble on sporting events in certain states and participate in fantasy sports contests.

"All sports leagues have invested heavily to establish the correct safety procedures," said King.

On Tuesday, the Major League Baseball postponed three games after multiple players and coaches in the Miami Marlins tested positive for Covid-19, fueling concern that the entire season could be put on hold.

King said in an interview with CNN Business that FanDuel is prepared for the possibility that the major US sports leagues may have to end the seasons prematurely. After all, the company has already grappled with a Covid-19-induced sports vacuum this spring.