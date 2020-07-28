Live sports have just returned. But maybe they are done

Matt King, CEO of FanDuel, hopes that the return of team sports in the United States will not be short-lived. And you're not nervous about your business, which allows people to gamble on sporting events in certain states and participate in fantasy sports contests.

"All sports leagues have invested heavily to establish the correct safety procedures," said King.

On Tuesday, the Major League Baseball postponed three games after multiple players and coaches in the Miami Marlins tested positive for Covid-19, fueling concern that the entire season could be put on hold.

King said in an interview with CNN Business that FanDuel is prepared for the possibility that the major US sports leagues may have to end the seasons prematurely. After all, the company has already grappled with a Covid-19-induced sports vacuum this spring.

The demand for betting on sports like horse racing and European football has helped cushion the blow, King said. He added that betting on baseball games so far this year has been more than the company expected and that demand for FanDuel's baseball fantasy products has increased more than threefold since the start of the 2019 season. .

Baseball games are already being postponed and that's scaring Wall Street

"People are looking for a distraction at this difficult time," said King. "They appreciate that sports are back."

And while King believes a baseball outbreak was an "inevitability" given the frequency with which baseball teams travel and the number of games they play, he does not believe that baseball or other leagues need to suspend the seasons.

Basketball and hockey are also set to resume their seasons later this week, and unlike baseball, they have neutral location "bubbles": the NBA is playing entirely in Orlando, while the NHL is dividing its games between Toronto. and Edmonton.

The start of professional soccer is also on the horizon, and the NFL will begin in September. Soccer tends to be the main attraction for both the game and fantasy games. These are great reasons why investors in the fledgling business of legal sports betting have been excited lately.

"The NFL, luckily, will be able to learn from baseball and basketball. Weeks matter. The benefit of the experience will be material," King said.

NFL Cancels Pre-Season Games Before 2020 Season, Commissioner Says

The stakes are high not only for FanDuel but for the entire sports betting industry.

Actions of Flutter Entertainment (PDYPF), the owner of FanDuel, as well as the UK's Paddy Power and Betfair, have doubled from their lows in late March and are now up nearly 30% this year.
FanDuel's main rival, DraftKings, which went public earlier this year through a merger with a "blank check" company, has also skyrocketed since it began trading, despite the relative paucity of sports. Live. The stock fell on Monday following news of the Marlins' coronavirus cases.
Casino company Penn National Gaming (PENN), which owns a significant minority stake in Barstool Sports, also rose nearly 35% in 2020.

DraftKings told CNN Business that "the health and safety of athletes and the sports community should always be the first priority, and we congratulate leagues and teams for taking this process seriously and making decisions based on what is best for the health of your teams. "

The company added that "while our short-term business depends in part on the sports calendar, we have always said that we are playing a long game."

Penn and Barstool had no comment on this story, citing a regulatory calm period before Penn posts quarterly earnings on August 6.

