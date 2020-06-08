Live updates: BLM protests today

CNN through Cisco Webex

George Floyd's death was a wake-up call when people saw what many already knew, "which is that our police department does not keep all members of our community safe," said the president of the City Council of Minneapolis, Lisa Bender.

That wake-up call prompted the city council's decision to dismantle and dismantle the city police department, he says, adding that it will take a long time to get there.

"I know the statement was bold and I stick with it, but the work ahead will be long," he said.

She described various topics such as stable housing and access to medical care that fall within the scope of security. The community, he said, wants more investment in these areas instead of putting more money to militarize the police force.

Bender also addressed concerns that some people have with the dismantling of the police, saying they are not starting from scratch.

"We have invested in community-based security strategies," he said. "We've looked at all the reasons people are calling 911, and we've looked at ways to divert the response of our armed police officers to a more appropriate response for mental health calls, for some domestic violence calls, for health. related issues. And so the foundations are already in place in Minneapolis so we can build on that. "

Some background: Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced Sunday that they intend to dismantle and dismantle the city police department following Floyd's murder. With nine votes, the city council would have a veto-proof supermajority of the 13 council members, Bender said.