Live updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Former Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Tom Frieden, uses hand sanitizer during a hearing on May 6 in Washington. Alex Wong / Getty Images

The first concern with a vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection will be safety, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Thomas Frieden said Friday.

"This is the first time we have had an anti-vaccine movement before we have the vaccine," Frieden said in a podcast sponsored by online news site Axios.

That makes it important to be honest and open with people about the risks, he said.

"There are already too many suspicions and doubts about vaccines, and the way to approach it is to say it as it is and be sure that we are saying what we are doing, when we are doing it, what we are doing. learn when we're learning, "said Frieden, who is now the president of Resolve to Save Lives.

One concern is a possible immune reaction to the vaccine, he said. "Because some of the Covid-19 adverse outcomes are immunoregulated, and that raises the theoretical concern that something like the Kawasaki-like illness you're seeing in rare cases of childhood illness could be a rare adverse event of vaccination," he said.

Frieden said that if a coronavirus vaccine is approved, he would receive it. "If there is enough vaccine enough to provide essential workers and particularly healthcare workers first and it is shown to be safe and effective, I would be delighted to get vaccinated," Frieden said.

"There are many obstacles to overcome before we really have a vaccine available, proven effective, proven safe and widely used," he added. "The first and most important thing is safety and effectiveness," he said. "Does it work, how well, for whom, for how long and is it safe?"

So far, 25 vaccines are in human trials worldwide and 141 more are in preclinical trials, according to the World Health Organization.

But a vaccine will not be the only solution to the pandemic. "I think what we have to overcome is the idea that there is one thing that will make Covid go away," Frieden said.