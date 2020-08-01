Live updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Paramedic Jess Baddams poses while holding a blood sample during an antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub of the West Midlands Ambulance Service in Birmingham on June 5. Simon Dawson / Pool / AFP / Getty Images

About 7% of participants in a British study tested positive for antibodies to coronavirus, according to results from the first month of the national study.

The test results, which indicate previous infection with coronavirus, ranged from 10.4% of Londoners to approximately 4.4% of people living in south-west England and Scotland.

The UK's widespread serology or antibody study uses volunteers for a much larger and ongoing health study called the UK Biobank. UK Biobank has collected samples and health information from 500,000 research volunteers.

The researchers have recruited more than 20,000 volunteers from regions across the UK to study antibodies against the coronavirus. They are asked to provide monthly blood samples that the University of Oxford-based Target Discovery Institute will test for antibodies.

The first round of results focused on 17,776 participant samples, taken in May and June. Nationwide, 7.1% were positive for Covid-19 antibodies, the researchers reported on the Biobank website. Just under 11% of people under the age of 30 had antibodies, compared to 5.4% of people over the age of 70.

The results confirm that other studies indicating that black, Asian and minority ethnic groups were the most affected by Covid-19, which is consistent with the findings of the United States.

Among black participants, approximately 11.3% tested positive for antibodies, compared to 6.9% of white participants. The researchers noted that differences between ethnic groups could not be fully explained by age or place of residence. But previous infection was also higher among those living in lower socioeconomic areas.

The team says their ongoing research will provide insight into how antibody levels change over time, hopefully answering questions about immunity, reinfection, and the impact of orders to stay home.