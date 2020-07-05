Liverpool achieves Anfield's triumphant return as English champion

They came out to another guard of honor, holding a huge rectangular banner atop Sir Kenny Dalglish's stall saying "Liverpool FC – Champions Again."

The Liverpool players returned home to Anfield for the first time since they won a first English league title since 1990.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

It was also a triumphant return.

Lacking the intensity and precision that devastatingly gave the team the title, Liverpool managed to achieve a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa to advance in the face of a myriad of records to crown one of the best campaigns ever. first level.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones in the second half secured a 17th consecutive victory at Anfield, with just two more needed, against Burnley and Chelsea, to complete a 100% record at home that would be unprecedented in the Premier League. Four wins in the last five games and Liverpool will also beat Manchester City's 2017-18 record of 100 points in one season.

Not that Jürgen Klopp is necessarily counting.

"The only thing I can say," said the Liverpool coach, "is that there is no chance of winning records if you constantly think about records."

"We don't want records. We want all three points."

That is something that Liverpool almost always manages to get, yet it plays.

Eager to bounce back from a 4-0 loss at Manchester City on Thursday, where their attitude was widely questioned, the Klopp players were again not at their best without the support of their fans inside an empty stadium.

But they eventually brought Villa down with resistance and relentlessness that Klopp has forged in his team.

Mane swept home an end from the bottom of the crossbar in 71 for his 16th goal of the league season before Jones converted a shot from 10 yards in 89 after a nod by Mohamed Salah for his first goal of the Premier League.

"Jürgen Klopp's teams are keeping their foot on the gas," said Villa manager Dean Smith, acknowledging the impact caused by Liverpool's three substitutes: Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino, who arrived after a hour.

With City second, losing 1-0 hours later at Southampton, Liverpool is on track to win the league by a record margin. The current advantage is 23 points, four more than the highest final margin established by City in 2017-18.

BLUES AWAY FROM GUARDIOLA

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has lost three straight games in the league for the first time as a coach. That unwanted record was sealed by a wonderful first half goal from Che Adams.

The Southampton striker had not scored in his debut season at the club, but, in his 30th appearance, he executed a shot from about 40 meters that sailed over city goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and huddled in an unattended net.

The City players lacked the cutting edge they had in a 4-0 win over Liverpool on Thursday, and failed to score despite having 26 shots in the game in a dominant performance at St. Mary & # 39; s Stadium.

The city is likely to finish second in the league because the dethroned champions are eight points away from third place Leicester.

FAILED WESTERN HAM

West Ham moved closer to safety despite twice pulling the lead to tie 2-2 at Newcastle.

Jonjo Shelvey's 67-minute hit for the hosts canceled a Tomas Soucek goal just 92 seconds earlier, denying West Ham's consecutive victories after its surprising mid-week win over Chelsea.

West Ham is 16th in the 20-team league, four points above two teams in the relegation zone: Aston Villa in 18th place and Bournemouth in 19th place. Newcastle is in twelfth place and safe from relegation.

ROTATED LEAVES

The Sheffield United players resumed the Premier League with an outside shot to the Champions League standings. Now the best they can really hope for is a place in the Europa League.

A 1-1 draw at Burnley left United seven points from fifth, which is currently the last qualifying spot for the Champions League, but just one behind Arsenal in seventh, which is poised to earn the qualification of the Europa League this season.

John Egan secured the tie with an 80-minute tie, canceling James Tarkowski's goal for Burnley.