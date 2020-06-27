Liverpool criticizes fan celebrations: & # 39; totally unacceptable & # 39;

Liverpool fans had to wait 30 years to get an English Premier League title and they seem to have gotten carried away.

"The government has made it clear this week that if people continue to ignore the guidelines around mass gatherings, whether on beaches or beauty spots, or for celebrations like the one we saw last night and the night before in Liverpool, then they have the ability to close public spaces and close areas if necessary, "the team said." We all understand that fans want to celebrate, but now is not the time. We need to get over this first, and know it's safe, before any parade victory can continue. ”Liverpool fans had to wait 30 years for an English Premier League title and it seems they got carried away.

The championship was followed by two nights of raucous celebrations that included fireworks and flares and ignored social distancing regulations. It has gotten so bad that the team condemned the acts. There was even a small fire that had to be put out.

On Friday night, the Merseyside police issued a dispersal order for central Liverpool. This allowed police to disperse the crowds that gathered at Pier Head, after part of the Liver Building caught fire amid wild celebrations despite the coronavirus pandemic. Videos circulating on social media showed a firework that struck the distinctive building, which is partly owned by Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

"For the past week, we have worked together to constantly remind people that the region is still disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and to ask people to celebrate the LFC Premier League title safely," Liverpool Football Club, along with Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council and the group of followers of the Spirit of Shankly, said in a statement. “Several thousand people showed up at Pier Head on Friday June 26 and some chose to ignore the social distancing orientation and risk public safety. Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behavior is totally unacceptable. "

The UK has been the hardest for the new coronavirus pandemic, and the team does not want to see its fans creating more problems.

"The government has made it clear this week that if people continue to ignore the guidelines around mass gatherings, whether on beaches or beauty spots, or for celebrations like the one we saw last night and the night before in Liverpool, then they have the ability to close public spaces and close areas if necessary, "the team said." We all understand that fans want to celebrate, but now is not the time. We need to get over this first, and know it's safe, before any parade victory can continue. "

On Friday night, four fire trucks were dispatched to the Liver Building, where they put out a fire on a balcony, a spokeswoman for the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said. The balcony floor was damaged.

Merseyside Deputy Police Chief Constable Jon Roy said two officers needed medical treatment for back injuries after bottles were thrown at them as they went to assist an assault victim in a crowd of supporters in Pier Head.

He later said a group of about 100 people threw glasses and bottles at riot police as they tried to prevent them from committing acts of disorder in the city center. Roy said there was "a series of truly violent, absolutely unacceptable incidents of violence and disorder throughout the city center."

Fifteen people have been arrested for public order crimes and one man was arrested on suspicion of assault, he said.

– with AP