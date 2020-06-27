Liz Cheney tweets photos of Dad Dick wearing a mask

Former Vice President Dick Cheney is complementing his cowboy hats with coronavirus face masks, and is joining the mocking hashtag #realmenwearmasks.

Cheney's daughter, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, tweeted a photo from his father on Friday with a standard paper cover.

"Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK," he wrote in the caption.

The high-ranking House Republican apparently joined the online jab against President Trump and other Republican Party members who reject the masks.

The president has refused to wear a face mask in public, against the advice of his health experts.

VP-PSA occurred when the United States experiences a massive increase in new coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, the US broke its one-day record for COVID-19 cases when at least 40,173 people tested positive for the virus and more than 2,400 others died.

And for Saturday morning

The United States recorded the largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases on Friday, as the number of deaths across the country exceeded 125,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There were just under 2.5 million confirmed cases in the United States on Saturday morning.

New York state continues to lead the nation in death toll, with 31,342 early Saturday, but more than 70,000 have recovered in the state.

Several states have begun to implement new security measures, such as mandatory facial coatings.

Others, like Florida and Texas, begin to reverse their reopens even as their respective governors, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott resist the mask requirements.