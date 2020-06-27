Liz Harrington: Democrats Seek Vote-By-Mail Voting To Cheat Victory In November

Remember when Democrats pretended to worry about the "integrity of our elections"? It was a mantra in his partisan quest to undo the last election.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said it was "the integrity of our elections, the foundation of our democracy."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, now the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, said "our democracy is at risk."

TRUMP FIELDS AUDIENCE MAILING VOTING QUESTIONS, RIOTS, SAYS DEMOCRATS DESTROY OUR COUNTRY

So why do Democrats suddenly want to completely redesign how we vote in a matter of months? Because they want Send Are there millions more ballots in November than eligible voting adults? Why do they want to put paid campaign operatives in charge of delivering paper ballots in an electoral system that, according to them, was so vulnerable?

President Trump has been talking a lot about the threat posed by widespread voting by mail in November, and for good reason. Despite federal requirements to clear their voter lists, many states neglect this duty.

In 2012, the Pew Research Center found 24 million records that were no longer valid or significantly inaccurate, 1.8 million dead "voters" and 2.75 million people who registered in more than one state.

The problem persists. Among California's so-called "active" voters, there are nearly 2,000 who are over 105 years old.

In 2016, 41 million ballots were sent by absentee vote or by mail. Of these, more than 568,000 could not be delivered; more than 318,000 were rejected; and the status of 5,951,992 live ballots remains "unknown."

For 2018, the number of missing ballots almost doubled. Nothing says trust like 10 million ballots that disappear into thin air. And these were elections where the majority of the votes were cast in person.

What would happen when liberals vastly expand the universe of mail-in ballots and send them to inactive voters who are likely to have died or moved? This could happen in Los Angeles County, where 112 percent of residents are registered to vote.

A surplus of ballots would be convenient when legalizing the collection of ballots, verification of the intestinal signature, and allowing ballots to be delivered and counted after Election Day.

That is exactly what Democratic groups are after in court. They are suing to stop enforcement of the ballot collection ban in Michigan. In Wisconsin, they want ballots to be received and counted after Election Day.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats want "community ballot picking" and want to remove signature verification requirements. Translation: Democrats want to get their blue wall back, and they believe liberal activist judges will give it to them.

Ballot collecting is when paid campaign agents go door to door, eliminating the idea of ​​secret voting. Voters can be easily pushed, and ballots can be picked up, signed, and never checked.

This is what Democrats call "voter assistance," and what Marc Elias and Perkins Coie are seeking in courts across the country: destroying the ballot security laws already on the books.

Hillary Clinton is on boardAlso, to rejoin the band to "guarantee the integrity of our process".

Real integrity means guarantees that Republicans fight for, such as making sure ballots are received on Election Day, an idea that is supported by 83 percent of Americans.

Eighty-four percent of Americans believe that signatures on mailed ballots should match registered ones, 80 percent think that some form of voter identification should be required, and 77 percent want the security of voting booth and the privacy it offers.

Democrats would strip all of that. The potential for fraud in such a system is obvious. But the liberal media continues to tell him that we have nothing to worry about, repeating over and over that "there is no evidence that voting by mail leads to electoral fraud."

Really?

Here are some recent headlines:

SSouth Carolina Mail Ballots Found in Baltimore

Democrat pleads guilty to filling out ballots in Philadelphia

Stolen mailbox ballots in NJ

NAACP leader calls for new elections after corruption allegations in all mailed primaries

Ballot papers found in trash, piling up in apartment complexes in Clark County, NV

West Virginia Postman Charged with Attempted Election Fraud

DC Elementary marked for confusion and absent ballots

Wrong ballots with Democratic candidates mailed to Republicans in New York

Hundreds of voters try to vote more than once due to automatic ballots mailed in California

Mail ballots are "missing" in Fulton County, Georgia.

And this without the Democrats' national ballot collection plan.

The good news is that we are winning. A judge appointed by President Bill Clinton has just blocked an attempt by liberal groups trying to force Florida to allow the collection of votes and count those that come after Election Day.

Attorney General William Barr recently warned that mass voting by mail "opens the floodgates to fraud," where a "foreign country could print tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots and be very difficult to detect."

The same people who told him for years that our electoral system was so vulnerable that it could be compromised by the Russians "walking around New York City dressed as Santa Claus in a Trump mask" now say that our system can hold millions of ballots. more floating and unknown ballot collectors who collect them.

The only people trying to weaken confidence in our elections are the Democrats. They did it in 2016 and are trying again in 2020.

As Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi continue their mail-in ballot campaign, remember: It's not about the integrity of our elections. It is not about voting with confidence. It's about Democrats trying to secure a lead at, and away from, the polls.

