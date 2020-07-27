Liz Peek: Biden's Democratic sweep in November would destroy the country. Here is your plan

Wake up America! That message was trending on Twitter recently, for good reason; The election is 100 days away, and Americans need to wake up to what a Democratic sweep could do to this country.

Our nation is under attack. The riots that have convulsed our cities may have started as protests against the brutal murder of George Floyd, but that is not what is driving illegality today.

In a recent op-ed in the Washington Post, a black NAACP leader in Portland, the Rev. E.D. Mondaine describes the recent protests in his city as "largely a white spectacle" that will do nothing to promote equal rights for blacks. He asks: "What are Antifa and other left-wing agitators achieving for the cause of black equality?"

WILL TRUMP NOT ACCEPT THE ELECTION RESULTS? Let's look at the law

Good question.

Left-wing protesters and their allies in the liberal media have a bigger and more dangerous agenda than racial equity. Joe Biden has promised to "transform" this country and "end-shareholder capitalism"; progressives are pushing to make sure it does exactly that.

This is what should alarm American patriots: if Democrats capture the White House and Senate in November, as some of Wall Street's biggest players are now gambling, the far left, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes thinks, will be in charge. This is not an exageration.

Progressives like members of the so-called "Squad" have scared establishment Democrats by outplaying them in the campaign and ousting various old-school politicians like, most recently, Eliot Engels of New York.

AOC and others are threatening even older "primary" members of their party; those threatened are attacking to the left to avoid a potential rival. There is even speculation that the AOC itself could run in 2022 to overthrow Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, who by then could be the leader of the majority; Schumer has recently cast votes that may indicate concern over such a challenge. When asked if he could attempt to overthrow Schumer, AOC did not rule him out.

No one is sure. Consequently, our country is not safe. These radical Democrats could indeed alter the course of our nation, and not in a good way.

Ignored by all but the most ardent MSNBC fans, House Democrats have been busy approving a sprawling progressive wish list that has gotten nowhere, thanks to the Republican majority in the Senate.

That could change.

The recent history of New York politics offers some perspective. For years, Republicans controlled the New York State Senate, even when they lost the assembly and the governor's office. In most, they blocked the liberal democratic agenda.

But in 2018, Democrats gained control of the state Senate, vowing to unleash a torrent of cumulative legislation that, as the New York Times predicted, "would fundamentally alter the state's economic and political fabric next year and beyond."

Unlimited long-term abortion, "bail reform" that made it almost impossible to lock up criminals, new gun control legislation, compulsory paid leave, strict laws that handcuff policemen; As the Times reported, "With Democrats in firm control in Albany, lawmakers pursued a progressive agenda that had long been frustrated."

This drive to "fundamentally transform the state's economy, infrastructure, and social norms" that, by the way, is not working as well for New Yorkers, could be nationalized if Democrats win all three branches of government.

So what kind of legislation has stalled at Nancy Pelosi's house?

Listed below are many other initiatives included in the Biden-Sanders Unity Platform, such as the ban on "right to work" laws, union building measures, elements of the Green New Deal, and laws to limit school choice.

Among the bills being considered is the 2020 Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act, which makes it very difficult to buy or sell a gun and removes limitations on the liability of gun manufacturers.

In other words, gun manufacturers could be responsible for the shots in which their weapons were used. Goodbye to the US gun industry and Second Amendment rights.

Also moving forward in the legislative process is the New Way Forward Act, which effectively creates open borders. It would require that immigration judges "impose the least restrictive conditions of detention necessary" and repeal "provisions that establish criminal penalties for improper entry or re-entry into the United States."

In summary, according to this bill of the House of Representatives, people who enter the country without documents will no longer be prosecuted. Next stop: voting rights.

Another House bill in process is the Commission on the Study and Development of Redress Proposals Act for African Americans, presented by Texas Representative Sheila Jackson Lee. His bill would create a commission to "examine slavery and discrimination in the colonies and the United States from 1619 to the present and recommend appropriate remedies."

The Joe Biden-Bernie Sanders "Unity Platform" embraces this divisive enterprise.

The House has already passed the For The People Act, which makes changes to redistricting and limits the removal of voters from voter lists. This latest provision would open the door to widespread fraud as the nation allows more mail ballots. Now why would Democrats want that?

And then there was the $ 3 trillion Heroes Act passed by the House of Representatives, which incorporated a long list of Democratic priorities, including new banking regulations designed to promote racial equity, measures to expand the marijuana trade, illegal payments to people in the country and restrictions. against voter IDs.

This election has not ended in any way. Joe Biden's leadership at the national level and in some critical critical states has shrunk in recent weeks as more Americans became angry over attacks on police, the collapse of national monuments, the "culture of cancellation" and, perhaps More importantly, they were angered by the progressive agenda now promoted by a supposedly "moderate" candidate desperate to win over radical members of his own party.

Maybe the United States is waking up after all.

