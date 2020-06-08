Liz Peek: Can Joe & # 39; Crime Bill & # 39; Biden lead Democrats seeking to refine the police and challenge unions?

Right now, even as Democrats demand tighter oversight from police officers and call to "unseat the police," Joe Biden, author and promoter of the 1994 crime bill, is his candidate for president. Let that sink.

The irony is magnificent. For decades, liberals have thundered against the Violent Crime Control and Compliance Act, enacted by President Clinton with the enthusiastic support of his wife Hillary. The legislation, now considered racist by the left, tightened sentencing laws, funded the hiring of 100,000 new police officers, and designated nearly $ 10 billion for the construction of a new prison.

It passed easily to Congress with, as the Clintons have argued, the support of the black community, which, at the time, was fighting out-of-control violence in their neighborhoods.

And now Biden, who "largely wrote and guided (the bill) through the legislative process," according to the Annenberg Center for Public Policy, is the standard-bearer for the party that wants to dismantle all aspects of that law.

That is not the only irony we see today. Addressing the cruel murder of George Floyd and pushing for increased oversight of police officers across the country, Democrats, advocates of organized labor, cite police unions as the main obstacles to reform.

In a recent article, the New York Times says unions "use their enormous political power" to hold police officers to account and says: "A New York City police union has spent more than $ 1 million on racing state and local since 2014. "

Unions, the Times reports, stand in the way of getting rid of bad actors. They Yes. And we could say the same thing for teacher unions, which do exactly the same thing, and who gave tens of millions of dollars to Democrats who ran for office in 2016.

Biden is a great promoter of unions; He promises on his campaign site "To promote and encourage unionization and collective bargaining". Perhaps now you will need a footnote, except for the police unions.

Policies sometimes move from one extreme to the other, and such is the case today with law enforcement. Rather than focus on the devastation of our cities, the nation's outrage at the murder of George Floyd is now aimed at controlling the police.

Some Democrats have heard the call. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made a great show of slashing his city's law enforcement budget, though some have noted that Los Angeles' dire fiscal outlook made such cuts unavoidable and characterized the movement as political theater.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was recently booed by protesters for defending his city's police officers, relented to critics and recently tweeted, “This morning we pledged to move NYPD resources to youth and social services as part of the budget of our city. "

This, even when recent experiments to reduce law enforcement have failed spectacularly.

Last year, New York State passed controversial "bail reform" legislation, which designated a long list of crimes for which people could no longer be incarcerated. The new policies went into effect earlier this year, sparked an increase in crime, and almost overnight became a political shame.

New York police have blamed the new bail rules for a 20 percent increase in crime since the legislation went into effect. They claimed that in the first three months of the year 482 arrested people were released only to commit 846 new crimes, of which 299 were "serious" felonies, including murder.

Seeing the catastrophe they had unleashed, the brains behind this idiocy tried to clean up their work. They failed to fix the disaster, so even when the NYPD arrested hundreds of looters who wrecked NYC in the last few nights, those criminals were returning through the revolving doors of NYC to the streets, mainly within a few hours of being detained.

About 59 percent of New York residents have engaged in bail reform, and even the hapless de Blasio, at the behest of his police, has called for changes to the law. And that was before the chaos of the past few days.

Democrats want to adopt their softest national approach to crime. House lawmakers are punishing a new bill aimed at tighter, federally mandated police "reform." They want to eliminate certain police methods, such as bottlenecks, prohibit the transfer of military weapons to the police, and facilitate prosecution of misconduct. The law is called the "Police Justice Act of 2020"; The New York Times describes it as "the most aggressive intervention in police surveillance in recent memory."

Biden, speaking after George Floyd's death, asked for some of the same measures. That is a far cry from his tone in 1994 when he voted to put more police on the street and expand prisons.

This is dangerous territory, both literally and politically. When the thugs destroying stores in Manhattan and Brooklyn learned that there would indeed be no penalties for their misbehavior, they went out again and did it again the next night. Such laws do not protect our citizens.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a civil rights lawyer chosen to repair the police-city relationship, is learning the hard way that it is not easy to appease the mob. The Times reports that the 38-year-old Democrat received a "stinging rebuke" from a "sea of ​​protesters" that chanted "Shame!" "Shame" recently, when he confessed that "I don't support the total abolition of the police."

Imagine. Abolishing the police department.

Democrats, including Joe Biden, are on shaky ground here. Just as the nation is disgusted by the death of George Floyd and other apparent misdeeds against blacks, history shows that Americans will not tolerate public officials who do not keep our streets safe. (See: Nixon in 1968.)

Neither should they.

