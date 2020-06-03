Liz Peek: George Floyd Riots: Biden doesn't get it. It's security, stupid

President Trump He promised to put down the violent attack on our country and said: "Where there is no security, there is no future." He is correct.

Never before in our country's history have our elected officials, officials who have sworn an oath to comply with our laws and vowed to keep us safe, have withdrawn and left protesters destroy our communities It is inconceivable, it is reckless and its repair will be very expensive.

In a "virtual round table" with various Democratic mayors of cities under siege, Joe Biden He said he believed the terrible death of George Floyd, captured in a video seen by millions, was a turning point for the nation. "The blinders have been removed," said the alleged Democratic candidate, "People are ready for real institutional change."

BISHOP T.D. JAKES: RACE AND POLICIES – CHURCH LEADERS SHOULD LEAD NATIONAL CONVERSATION, THE PLAN OF ACTION

The former vice president, somewhat confused by his usual word salad, seemed to suggest that tackling "systemic racism" would require, among other things, that minority communities have better access to capital with which to start businesses; Later in his comments he emphasized the importance of small businesses.

Yes, investing in minority communities is essential to their prosperity; It is also impossible without firm law enforcement. History tells us.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

That's why the tragedy is not that the fancy shops on Rodeo Drive or Madison Avenue are being ripped apart and Louis Vuitton bags carried by greedy criminals, though those acts are despicable. The tragedy is that poor black neighborhoods, already devastated by COVID-19, have been looted, destroying shops, livelihoods and dreams.

The first can and will be rebuilt; the latter can never be recovered.

More from Opinion

A look back at Ferguson, Missouri, where riots broke out in 2014 due to the deadly shooting of Michael Brown, suggests how difficult reconstruction can be. The Wall Street Journal reported last summer, on the fifth anniversary of those protests, that unemployment in the St. Louis suburb was 5.5 percent compared to 3.3 percent in St. Louis County, while the Poverty rate was 23 percent, compared to 10 percent in the region.

Crime in the city is higher than in most neighboring towns and worse than in 90 percent of other US cities. USA

The income of small businesses in the community, five years later, fell by approximately 50 percent.

And that despite the considerable new investment in Ferguson.

A devastated block of West Florissant Avenue, where the unarmed teenager was shot, now houses a new $ 12 million Boys and Girls Club, and the Urban League built a job training center on another burned block. But most of the new investment has gone to wealthier white neighborhoods.

The Washington Post reported in 2018: "Of the more than $ 36 million in brick and cement development that was poured into the city after 2014, only $ 2.4 million … have directly benefited from this isolated [poor] pocket of Ferguson … "

No one will invest in neighborhoods or cities, unless local authorities can guarantee protection against the kind of senseless destruction we've seen in recent days. And people will not move to those areas unless they feel safe.

The Post claimed this was the result of a "corporate mindset willing to take just as much risk." Yes, investors will not build in a community that is still considered insecure.

The Watts area of ​​Los Angeles has a similar history. The 1965 riots that took place in that California neighborhood for six days claimed 34 lives, injured more than 1,000 people and destroyed $ 40 million in property. The mostly black community is now mostly Hispanic, but the statistics some 50 years later remained depressingly constant.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, which wrote in 2015, "The median household income is approximately $ 28,700 versus $ 56,266 for LA County households … Less than half of Watts residents age 25 and older graduated high school compared to 76 percent in LA county And while nearly 60 percent of the neighborhood's population is eligible to join the workforce, only half are participating in it … "

Like Ferguson, Watts saw a considerable influx of capital and buildings after riots devastated the city. Numerous organizations, such as Bank of America and Charles Drew University, invested in Watts, but "urban renewal did not materialize," as one local authority noted.

Continuous gangs and street violence have stifled progress.

No one will invest in neighborhoods or cities, unless local authorities can guarantee protection against the kind of senseless destruction we've seen in recent days. And people will not move to those areas unless they feel safe.

The task ahead is momentous. Rich and poor neighborhoods across the country have been destroyed; The damage will cost billions of dollars to repair. These remains add to the calamity of COVID-19, which had already hit economic activity and crushed job growth. Our cities, recently thought to keep the future, could be in trouble.

Many have begun to question the assumption that young people will inevitably choose urban life. That trend had been underway, indicated by data points as fewer college graduates learning to drive and dropping suburban property prices.

But now, young people are witnessing the downsides of living in the city: Due to the coronavirus, cities seem less healthy and George Floyd's riots have made them seem less safe. Mayors will inevitably raise taxes to fill deficits and begin cleanup, adding to the already high cost of living.

These are dangerous trends, which could bring cities to their knees overnight.

Difficulty will not be distributed evenly. The thriving sections of Manhattan and Beverly Hills will most likely be cleaned up in a few months.

But minority communities in Minneapolis or Los Angeles may never fully recover, and especially if Democratic leaders in those cities continue to silence the police and refuse to guarantee security.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joe Biden never mentioned how he would restore order. Can not. It desperately needs the support of African American voters, and it is tainted by its association with the Crime Act of 1994, which many consider to have resulted in the massive incarceration of blacks.

If chosen, Biden would not help create the environment where small businesses can prosper and opportunities can grow. Joe Biden would be exactly the wrong person at the helm.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY LIZ PEEK