Liz Peek: Trump can revive the booming economy – Biden just doesn't know how

President Trump must focus on one thing if he wants to win in November: he must tell Americans how he is going to rebuild the economy.

And, you must make it very clear why your approach to creating jobs and restoring income will work, while the Big Government corrections proposed by Joe Biden are all wrong.

This is not difficult. Trump has done it before; Biden has not.

DOUG SCHOEN: REPUBLICANO VS. TACTICS OF THE DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION PRESENT RISKS FOR TRUMP AND REWARDS FOR BIDEN

The split-screen events of last week's candidates say it all. Trump laid out a smart and realistic plan to simplify red tape and environmental reviews that gobble up infrastructure projects for years and skyrocket costs. Biden launched a $ 2 trillion climate fantasy that inflates the federal government and makes racial equity and union drive core elements to cut emissions.

Any American who thinks Biden's approach makes sense when we get out of another economic hurdle should get a checkup.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

One of the most notable changes that welcomed the Trump election was increased business confidence. The NFIB's Business Optimism (Small) Index had remained stagnant below 100 for almost the entirety of Obama-Biden's eight years in office.

With Trump's election, record territory emerged as business owners responded to his promise of deregulation and lower taxes. Today, optimism is rising once again, even amid the pandemic, with the index matching the best level achieved under the Obama-Biden White House. Imagine that.

More from Opinion

Business owners know that Trump supports them. Confident and optimistic employers hire people and invest in the future; Eager CEOs don't.

When the famous President Obama said, "You didn't build that" on successful entrepreneurs, he summed up the ignorance and indifference to private-sector contributions that characterize progressives like Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., AND now … Joe Biden.

In the last year of Obama-Biden, Forbes reported that the "Federal Register, the daily repository of all things regulatory, has surpassed 97,110 pages, by far a historical record," breaking "the 2010 historical record of 81,405 (also under Obama) for 15,705 pages. " Those record pages included 3,853 new rules, the highest in 11 years, of which 629 "are marked by agencies that have noticeable effects on small businesses."

By contrast, page counts each year under the Trump administration have been the three lowest since 2001, and final rule totals are the lowest since the 1970s.

Policies have consequences. As the Obama-Biden team rocked companies large and small with a steady stream of new dictates, middle-class incomes stagnated.

President Trump, by contrast, has removed eight regulations for each new one enacted; Since taking office, the average household income has grown each year. Additionally, in early 2019, hourly wages increased 3.4 percent over the previous year, the highest rate in 10 years.

There were good reasons why working-class Americans voted for Trump in 2016; There are excellent reasons why they should do it again.

There were good reasons why working-class Americans voted for Trump in 2016; There are excellent reasons why they should do it again.

The big picture is this: We need Americans to get back to work, and the federal government, now burdened with mounting debt of $ 26 trillion ($ 80,000 per American), cannot do it alone.

That's why a big government enthusiast like Joe Biden is the wrong man right now, and a pro-business agenda like the one promoted by Trump is exactly the right one.

This is especially true now that Biden discovered his Bernie Sanders interior and adopted a far-left platform that encompasses many aspects of the Green New Deal and other radical proposals.

When Sanders says Biden "could be the most progressive president in decades," and the former vice president vows to "transform this nation" and get rid of "shareholder capitalism," we must take his word for it.

The former vice president, eager to win over the progressives, is pushing a overhaul of our economy. Nothing could be more disturbing and more dangerous right now.

Instead, government needs to step back and allow our diverse and energetic economy to prosper. Trump should describe more steps to ease the tax burden on middle-class Americans, possibly through a payroll tax cut, and more measures that encourage companies to return manufacturing to our shores.

It must enter into trade talks with the United Kingdom and continue to press against China's unfair treatment of American companies.

For three years it has paved the way for American producers; Now he must describe new measures to make American companies even more competitive.

In the meantime, voters should take a close look at Biden's $ 2 trillion "Plan for a Clean Energy and Environmental Justice Revolution." This proposal takes away one of the greatest competitive advantages in the United States: our giant reserves of low-cost fossil fuels, and promotes enormous expenses for low-productivity companies such as subsidized electric cars and a new "civil climate body".

That's to be expected from a panel chaired by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes, D-N.Y., But it may surprise those Democrats who still imagine Biden to be a "moderate."

Biden's plan is weighed down on racial equity and redistribution of wealth, promising investments in infrastructure and housing that "work to address disparities, often on race and class lines …" and "reduce the racial gap of the wealth".

His agenda would set "a goal for disadvantaged communities to receive 40 percent of the overall benefits of spending …"

While such targets are worthy, they do not belong to a thoughtful approach to reducing emissions. Rather, the United States should duplicate what has worked, such as increased use of relatively clean-burning natural gas and emission-free nuclear energy.

At its annual launch last year, the IEA reported: “The United States saw the largest decrease in energy-related CO2 emissions in 2019 in one country. … US emissions are now down almost 1 Gt since their peak in 2000, the largest absolute decline of any country in that period. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is not the time to experiment. We know what works; We know that capitalism creates increasing jobs and incomes for all people, not just those chosen by the government.

We know this because in February, the economy was in full swing and offered unprecedented rewards to all Americans. President Trump can do it again and, if reelected, he will.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY LIZ PEEK