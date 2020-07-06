Liz Peek: Trump Strikes Back to the Totalitarian Left: Here's Why Mt. Important Rushmore speech

Which is more divisive? Bringing down our nation's heroes and monuments, demeaning the achievements of a great country, presenting patriotic Americans as relics of a bygone era, painting the United States as deeply racist … or criticizing these things, as the President did Trump on Mount Rushmore.

In response to the President's Independence Day event, the New York Times released "Trump uses Mount Rushmore's speech to convey a message of divisive culture war."

We asked the Times, who declared that war? Who decided that the history of our country is not something to honor, but a dark stain on the conscience of our nation?

Could it be that liberal elites like those who run our universities and the New York Times have decided that it is better to take collective guilt than to celebrate our successes on the battlefield, in the labs, on the playgrounds and anywhere else? Another place where Americans have succeeded?

Who chose to divide our country and our politics by gender and race? Who declared our differences more significant than our common cause?

They were not republicans; It was the Democrats who cultivated identity politics and tore the fabric of this nation.

The left has been destroying our culture and our values ​​for decades. They make fun of religion, hate tradition, and make fun of patriotism. To what end? What do they celebrate? What statues will they erect?

All wars incur casualties. Cultural wars threaten the optimism and positivity that have propelled this nation for a long time and have drawn millions to our shores. They threaten the pride we feel in our foundation and our founders, the freedoms we cherish, and the aspirations we pass on to our children.

This is the inheritance that the left wants to deny; This is the battle President Trump joined on Mount Rushmore.

The Times writes that Trump created a "left-wing version of the straw man he described as inciting chaos and moving the country toward totalitarianism."

There is no "straw man". Millions of Americans were horrified by the riots in Minneapolis, New York and other places that got out of control. They are surprised that Democrat-backed groups call to remove the police as crime increases across the country.

In the city of Seattle, the disorder led to the terrifying show "CHOP", a downtown area taken over by armed anarchists who banned the police. The liberal mayor allowed this disorder to worsen until he finally shot several people, including two who died. That is the very definition of chaos.

The Times says President Trump "made it even clearer that he would exploit the critical points of race and culture"; Isn't that what Democrats have done?

As for totalitarianism, in that sense too, many would agree with the president. It is not the government that demands "complete servility", as the dictionaries define the term. The intimidation comes from the leftist mafia, enabled by social networks.

When dozens of people are losing their jobs due to tweets or comments from years ago that are racially insensitive by today's standards, when students going to college find their doors slammed shut due to unawakened posts on social media, when a professor loses his post at Michigan State University because he shared data suggesting that police shootings are not racially biased, or the New York Times fires an editor for publishing an opinion piece that does not conform to the liberal code of the newspaper, millions are intimidated, afraid to speak.

They are the ones who call the president racist and demand the loyalty of black voters. When Democratic candidate Joe Biden told talk show host Charlemagne tha God, "… if you're having trouble figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you're not black," he was roundly criticized for taking the African-American vote for granted. . Of course yes, that was the one who gave him the nomination.

Neither Biden nor any other high-ranking Democrat has rebuked those who destroyed America's monuments or denounced those who burned and looted neighborhoods in our most liberal cities. Nor have they condemned the intolerance of the left. A recent survey shows that they are out of place; 71 percent of Americans oppose the disfigurement of our statues, and 69 percent said news editors or CEOs shouldn't be fired just because they criticize the Black Lives Matter movement.

With his silence, Democrats gave Trump a chance.

The Times presents his speech as a desperate attempt to rally his base. Note that Rasmussen places President Trump's approval rating among likely voters at 47 percent on July 3; That is one point ahead of where Barack Obama was on the same date in 2012, the year he was re-elected.

It is true that Trump's polls have decreased, mainly due to a virus that he did not create and an economy paralyzed by measures to contain it.

But the economy is recovering sharply, which Politico recently described as the "scenario that Democrats fear."

And the coronavirus, while spreading faster than expected, is becoming less fatal. Even as the number of cases increases in some parts of the country, deaths appear to have stabilized at about 600 a day, up from 3,000 a day in April and May. That is not good enough, but it is progress.

Everything about Trump's Independence Day speech offended liberals, including the stage. CNN presented the speech with this: "President Trump will be on Mount Rushmore, where he will be standing in front of a monument to two slave owners and on land that got rid of Native Americans."

In 2016, CNN described Bernie Sanders "admiring the majesty of the moment when four great American presidents visited this monument."

When President Obama visited him, CNN described him as "majestic".

Mount Rushmore has not changed.

In this "dark" speech so despised by liberal commentators, President Trump once again proclaimed "the ideals of the Declaration of Independence" and promised "never to surrender the spirit, courage and cause of July 4, 1776." Perfect.

