Lizzo has a message for the landlord who kicked her out of her summer rental 3 days earlier.

The singer was just trying to have fun in the sun with her girls when a property manager apparently decided to try giving some shade.

"This is for the man who kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days before yesterday. This is for making fun of the way I dance and for using Instagram pictures of me and my 6 black friends to say we could & # 39; hurt him "and threatened to call the police. I know you're looking at my page, so I just want you to know that you can't stop the glow from this black girl. Thanks for kicking us out because this house is better anyway. Xoxo, "Lizzo wrote on Instagram.

Lizzo did not identify the owner of the rental or where he was on vacation.

The "Truth Hurts" singer danced as her friends cheered her on and showed off the new place, with an amazing view and infinity pool.