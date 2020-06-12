Local governments and police must enact reform plan by April 1

The bronze figures of Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie, three black circus workers who were lynched the night of June 15, 1920. Bob King / The Duluth News Tribune via AP

The Minnesota Board of Pardons forgave Max Mason posthumously today by unanimous vote.

Mason was accused of raping a white woman, Irene Tusken, in 1920. There was no evidence to back up the allegations, and the Minnesota Historical Society said a family doctor who examined her found no signs of rape or assault.

At the pardon hearing, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said, "This particular application is critical to the name of Max Mason, but it is also critical to our state."

Forgiveness has been in development for decades, according to Governor Tim Walz. It was added to the agenda more than six months ago.

"I don't think something happened by chance," Walz told the board. "I think we have been given this opportunity, and I would ask my fellow pardon board members to reflect deeply on this and understand the implications of clearing Max Mason's name."

In a letter to Walz in January, several members of the Pardons Board apologized posthumously and mentioned why they believed the Pardons Board should grant one.

The app supports Mike Tusken, a member of the Irene family. Mike is the police chief in Duluth, the city where this alleged rape and arrest occurred.

"Not only is the conviction unfair, but the facts lack the basis for an arrest in the first place," Tusken said during the hearing.

He also said that his aunt spent the last years of her life in a nursing home, suffering from the effects of a stroke and unable to "reconcile the facts or the tone of her role in the lynching or wrongful sentencing of Max Mason."

"This is 100 years behind schedule," said Walz. “The moment was for a reason. They were decades in the making. "

Some background: Three men who were arrested with Mason were beaten and lynched on the night of their arrest by an angry crowd on June 15, 1920.

The Minnesota National Guard later arrived and protected the remaining three suspects, including Mason.

The site of their deaths is now the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial. It is inscribed in the words of author Edmund Burke: "An event has occurred about which it is difficult to speak and impossible to remain silent."

Mason was convicted with very little evidence and sentenced to about 30 years in prison. He was paroled in 1925, less than five years after his sentence began, on the condition that he leave the state.

Mason lived the rest of his life in Alabama before his death.