Local governments must approve redesigned police reform plans by April 1, says New York governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will require counties and cities to go through a redesign process of his police force and its enactment by April 1.

If the process is not carried out, they will not receive state funds, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he is asking "county by county, city by city" to sort out what the police will look like in 2020 in the next 9 months.

"At the table, concerned activists involve government police officers, you design your police force and do it now," he said at his daily news conference on Saturday.

"If you don't, local government, you won't get any state funding, period," he added.

The state will not tell jurisdictions what to do, but will require them to go through the process and pass a law, he said.

"Demonstration, legislation, reconciliation" is the "formula" for change, Cuomo said.

"Now is the time for each community to put pencil to paper and enact systemic reform," he added.

He promoted the package of police reform bills he signed this week.

"We listen to you … we agree with your protesters … now tell us what the police force should be like," he said.

"It takes 9 months to give birth, and we are going to give birth to a new vision for a police force, community by community because there is no one size fits all, it is what that community wants," added Cuomo.