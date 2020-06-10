Local newspapers in the East End of Long Island to merge

In a seismic shift in Long Island's East End, Ron Perelman's weekly The Independent will finalize its print edition after a 27-year career and merge with Dan’s Papers, Media Ink has learned.

The new company will be called Dan’s Independent Media.

Under the agreement, Dan & # 39; s Papers will continue to publish its regular assortment of iconic stories, which have been a staple in the East End since Dan Rattiner started the newspaper, originally known as Montauk Pioneer, in 1960. The Independent will continue to publish news online at indyeastend.com.

The staff was informed of the change on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Richard Burns, the owner of Dan’s Papers, will be the chairman of the board. Perelman will be vice president, but will be represented on the board by Josh Vlasto, former chief of staff for Governor Cuomo.

"There are great synergies between companies," Burns said, "and this combination allows Dan to join a top-tier news franchise, as well as great people and clients at The Independent."

Most of the publications in the East End are backed by advertisements for local real estate, restaurants, clubs and retail stores, which have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But Burns says the talks between him and Perlman started in February, before the coronavirus ravaged the country.