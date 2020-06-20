Local officials ran into obstacles on the way to enacting measures to curb coronavirus spikes

The Nebraska governor also rejected attempts to make mandatory masks.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said he will withhold federal county coronavirus relief funds that require people to wear face masks in government buildings, according to a state guidance document obtained by CNN on Friday.

Health experts are encouraging facial coatings to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Fifteen states and Washington DC now require the use of facial coatings in public.

But while the guide to curbing the spread, which also includes social distancing and limiting large gatherings, has remained constant, the intensification of anti-science sentiment has led people to ignore public health guidelines, he said. Dr. Anthony Fauci on CBS Radio on Friday.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases called the trend "disturbing" and "disappointing."

Cases continue to rise, especially in Florida, which experts say could become the next epicenter of the coronavirus. On Saturday, the state reported 4,049 new cases, the most reported in a single day, bringing the state's total to 93,797.

Seven other states report their highest seven-day averages of new cases of coronavirus per day since the crisis began, including Arizona, California, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.

Globally, the majority of coronavirus cases were reported to the World Health Organization on Thursday in a day since the outbreak began, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a briefing on Friday.

The latest trends

According to data from Johns Hopkins University:

• These 24 states are seeing upward trends in recently reported cases from one week to the next: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Oregon, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada , Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

• Seven states are seeing a constant number of recently reported cases: Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

• These 18 states are seeing a downward trend: Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Mississippi, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Virginia.

• One state, Vermont, has seen a decrease of at least 50%.

Nationwide, more than 2.2 million people have been infected and at least 119,112 people have died from the virus, according to John Hopkins.

Uncertainty in the expected treatments and vaccines.

Researchers are competing for approved treatments and vaccines.

But a clinical trial has ended. Novartis, one of the manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine, announced Friday that it would suspend its clinical trial in the US. USA Of the drug in patients with coronavirus.

The FDA on Monday revoked the emergency authorization for the drug to be distributed to treat patients with coronavirus, saying there was "no reason to believe" that it worked against the virus and that it also increased the risk of side effects including heart problems.

Novartis said the trial was not stopped for safety reasons, but had trouble recruiting patients.

However, treating the virus may not come down to a single drug, Dr. Rick Stevens, associate laboratory director for Computing, Environment and Life Sciences at Argonne National Laboratory, told the Science, Space Committee on Friday. and Camera Technology.

"We think the best strategy is probably a multiple combination … therapeutic, which would go after multiple targets, perhaps one target that would help block viral entry, one that could block replication, and one that could block some host process. which is a problem, "Stevens said.

And it may take a while. It took more than a decade to develop effective treatments for HIV, he said.

The WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials immediately when safety concerns arose, and Tedros said it will do the same for highly anticipated vaccines.

Immunization has been "the most effective health intervention and rescue intervention for children worldwide," said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's emergency health program. But, he said, "there are no shortcuts in science and security is a must."

Research Shows Increased Cardiac Arrest During Pandemic

The longer the pandemic lasts, the more researchers will learn about its domino effects.

Fatal heart attacks soared in New York streets and homes at the peak of the coronavirus epidemic there in March and April, investigators reported Friday.

The team at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine / Montefiore Health System found that people needing emergency resuscitation tripled in 2020 and 90% of those people died.

While the coronavirus likely caused many of these deaths, others were likely the result of an overwhelmed medical system, the researchers reported in the journal JAMA Cardiology.

"The tragedy of the Covid-19 pandemic is not just the number of patients infected, but the huge increase in cardiac arrest and deaths outside the hospital," said Dr. David Prezant, professor of medicine at Einstein and chief medical officer. officer of the New York Fire Department, and his colleagues concluded.