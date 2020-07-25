Local stations across the country will broadcast Fauci's conspiracy theory over the weekend

The unsubstantiated conspiracy theory will air on stations across the country in one segment during the "America This Week" show hosted by Eric Bolling. The program, which is published online before it airs over the weekend, is distributed to the Sinclair Broadcast Group's network of local television stations, one of the largest in the country. A survey by the Pew Research Group earlier this year showed that local news was a vital source of information about the coronavirus for many Americans, and more reliable than the media in general.
In this week's episode of the show, Bolling spoke to Judy Mikovits, the medical researcher who appeared in the discredited "Plandemic" video that went viral earlier this year and was banned on platforms like Facebook and YouTube. Throughout the segment, the on-screen graph read: "DID FAUCI CREATE COVID-19?"
Bolling also spoke to Mikovits' lawyer Larry Klayman, a right-wing lawyer who also has a history of misinformation and represents conspiracy theorists.

During the interview, Mikovitz told Bolling that Fauci had "manufactured" and shipped coronaviruses for the past decade to Wuhan, China, which became the original epicenter of the current outbreak. Bolling noted that this was a "considerable claim" but did not significantly challenge Mikovits and allow him to continue presenting his case.

Klayman, who did not respond to a request for comment, also pushed conspiracy theories about the coronavirus. He said the "origins" of the virus were in the United States. Bolling also did not significantly challenge Klayman.

In the segment that immediately followed, Bolling spoke with Dr. Nicole Saphier, a Fox News medical associate, to get her response to Mikovits and Klayman's claims.

Bolling and Saphier agreed that it was, in Saphier's words, "highly unlikely" that Fauci was behind the coronavirus. But they continued to theorize about other possible explanations for what had happened. Saphier said it was possible that the virus was "man-made inside a laboratory" and escaped. That claim has been rejected by experts who have studied the genetic sequence of the virus.
The segments were first reported by Media Matters, a progressive media watchdog.

President Trump's allies in the right-wing media have tried to discredit Fauci in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Trump administration officials even went so far as to publicly attack Fauci.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has come in for criticism in the past for driving a conservative political worldview in its newscasts and programming decisions. A company spokesman did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Friday.

But Bolling, a former Fox News presenter, told CNN Business in a series of text messages that he invited Mikovits to his show to "question and challenge his beliefs." Bolling also said that he does not control the on-screen graphics that appear during his show.

"I challenged her," Bolling said, noting that he called her claim "strong."

When asked whether calling a claim "strong" was indeed a challenge to the conspiracy theory that Mikovits pushed for, Bolling said he did believe he had challenged it.

Bolling told CNN Business that he was unaware of the viral "Plandemic" video Mikovits appeared in earlier this year, saying Saphier "was not originally booked on the show" and added it to "provide a point from the opposite view. "

"I don't know of any video I was in before or after I appeared on my show. Frankly, I was surprised when he made the accusation," Bolling said. "I asked our producers to add Saphier to the show for the express purpose of discrediting the conspiracy theory. I think viewers see that I did not support his theory."

When asked if he really didn't know that Mikovits had appeared in a viral video earlier this year with erroneous information about the coronavirus, Bolling said yes.

"I give you my word … this is the first time I've heard about the video," Bolling said. "And the first time I heard about Dr. Mikovitz was on the morning of the recording."

But when asked if, now that he was aware of the video, he had doubts about broadcasting the segment with Mikovits, Bolling replied, "I don't think my producers and reservations."

Bolling added, however, that "he certainly did not support his theory."

