Local stations across the country will broadcast Fauci's conspiracy theory over the weekend







The unsubstantiated conspiracy theory will air on stations across the country in one segment during the "America This Week" show hosted by Eric Bolling. The program, which is published online before it airs over the weekend, is distributed to the Sinclair Broadcast Group's network of local television stations, one of the largest in the country. A survey by the Pew Research Group earlier this year showed that local news was a vital source of information about the coronavirus for many Americans, and more reliable than the media in general.

In this week's episode of the show, Bolling spoke to Judy Mikovits, the medical researcher who appeared in the discredited "Plandemic" video that went viral earlier this year and was banned on platforms like Facebook and YouTube. Throughout the segment, the on-screen graph read: "DID FAUCI CREATE COVID-19?"

Bolling also spoke to Mikovits' lawyer Larry Klayman, a right-wing lawyer who also has a history of misinformation and represents conspiracy theorists.

During the interview, Mikovitz told Bolling that Fauci had "manufactured" and shipped coronaviruses for the past decade to Wuhan, China, which became the original epicenter of the current outbreak. Bolling noted that this was a "considerable claim" but did not significantly challenge Mikovits and allow him to continue presenting his case.