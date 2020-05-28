Logan director explains why Hugh Jackman never wore Wolverine's suit

Hugh Jackman might be the perfect Wolverine and one of the most iconic representations of a Marvel superhero in history, but fans have always lamented the fact that he never had to wear the classic yellow and black (or sometimes brown) suit of pointy ears on the big screen. We were still waiting for it to appear, but in 2017 Logan went and killed the character without him ever using it.

As part of a quarantine surveillance party for Logan Director James Mangold explained his thinking behind why it never happened on Twitter. In response to the question of whether there was a sneaky behind-the-scenes photo he could share of Jackman in the suit, the filmmaker clarified that the actor never wore it.

"Sorry. He never wore it," admitted Mangold, before explaining why. "We never did a version of the outfit. Everything about his character, as I understand it, would prevent him from putting on a promotional 'uniform'. I'm sure Wolverine's next incarnation will go there. "

You cannot criticize Mangold's reasoning. It may be comical, but the movie version of Wolverine isn't the type of person to wear a colorful outfit, he even teases the X-Men's black leather suits in his first appearance. And, to be fair, Mangold was actually closer to giving us the uniform than any other X-Men filmmaker. As the tweet quoted above reminds us, there is a deleted scene from Badger where the hero is presented in a briefcase. Secondly, Logan It shows that the X-Men have merchandise, which is why we see the classic Wolverine in the form of a comic and action figure.

And, as Mangold says, the next Wolverine is expected to wear the suit. Now that Marvel Studios has the rights to the X-Men, it seems certain that they will give fans what they want and make them dress up. After all, having a more authentic-looking Wolverine should help replace Hugh Jackman.