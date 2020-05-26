LOGAN director James Mangold talks about killing Wolverine – Newsdio

James Mangold’S Logan It was a great movie! I loved how beautifully and brutally it ended Hugh jackmanWolverine's Story. It was a heartbreaking story, especially since it ended with Wolverine dying to protect a group of mutant children.

The filmmaker recently spoke about the decision to kill Wolverine in an interview with CB, saying:

"The process is much less of a committee than you think. It really was Hugh [Jackman] and me at the beginning. It seemed logical, that if it was his last movie, that he would also go. On the horizon or die, that you need to have some kind of curtain in your story. That's a logical assumption, right? "Or do you have the Shane ending where he rides on the mountain to unknown parts, which was largely how his character was resolved in each movie or you would kill him. But the reason the choice was on our feet was because you needed the feeling of closure. You needed a sense of an ending if you were going to end, if you were dealing with the legacy of Hugh's many performances and movies, and trying to establish this part in a definitive way. "

Killing the character was a bold move as studios aren't too keen on killing the most popular characters in their franchises. But they did, and it was quite a powerful moment. However, to Fox's credit, they did not back down at all. Mangold went on to say:

"Frankly, even the studio wasn't even nervous about it, because it felt like an event. It gave the film, on a simple level, the reality that while it may not present an action as extravagant or expensive as other films, that the obligatory visit of the film would be because it would be the end of a legend ".

Logan It gave the perfect ending to Jackman's version of the character, and for the most part fans are happy with how it turned out. We know that we'll eventually see a new version of Wolverine from Marvel, but it will be interesting to see when that happens because everyone will be comparing the new version of the character with Jackman's.