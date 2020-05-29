Logan director teases MCU's Wolverine in classic outfit

Some actors were born to play iconic roles that were apparently made for them, like a perfectly fitted glove. We are talking about Tony Stark as Iron Man, Harrison Ford as Han Solo and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. But do you see a pattern here? In recent years, all of these characters have been performed offstage with their swan song, some with more permanence than others.

This also signifies the passing of the witness and it appears that Wolverine's suit is ready to be put on with new blood. The critically acclaimed Logan was an important departure for him X Men film franchise, with an old Charles Xavier and a Wolverine who had already spent his best moment and without a uniform. Something director James Mangold said was completely intentional during a Logan watch party In fact, the question arose as to whether or not the classic outfit was considered for the final outing, and this is what he had to say:

Sorry. He never put it on. We didn't even make a version of the outfit. Everything related to his character, as I understand it, would prevent him from putting on a promotional "uniform". I am sure that the next incarnation of Wolverine will go there. https://t.co/FU7FrYQS6S – Mangold (@ mang0ld) May 28, 2020

The director added that it is possible that the next version of the Canadian hot-head could be outfitted to look that way, but without any firm confirmation, all we have to follow is the enigmatic teaser at the end of the tweet. In any case, the X Men The movie series have faced a downward trend in popularity and a full update is now being worked on so that the mutants will finally join the MCU continuity. When that happens, we can't say yet, but they are definitely on the way.

Tell us, though, are you ready for a new actor to take on the role of Wolverine, or is Hugh Jackman keeping those claws sharp for his post appearance?Logan world? Sound down with your thoughts.