Logic announces his retirement with the album & # 39; No Pressure & # 39;

The rapper / singer says his new album, "No Pressure," will mark his retirement.
He shared the news Thursday on his official social media accounts.
"We officially announced my retirement with the launch of the executive" No Pressure "produced by No I.D. on July 24 …" read a tweet on his verified Twitter account. "It's been a great decade. Now is the time to be a great father."
Logic is married to fashion designer Brittney Noell and the couple recently welcomed a son.
He first hit the mixtape music scene in the 2010s and "No Pressure" will be his sixth album.
Her single, "1-800-273-8255," featuring singers Alessia Cara and Khalid, was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2017.