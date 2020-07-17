Logic announces his retirement with the album & # 39; No Pressure & # 39;

The rapper / singer says his new album, "No Pressure," will mark his retirement.

He shared the news Thursday on his official social media accounts.

"We officially announced my retirement with the launch of the executive" No Pressure "produced by No I.D. on July 24 …" read a tweet on his verified Twitter account. "It's been a great decade. Now is the time to be a great father."

Logic is married to fashion designer Brittney Noell and the couple recently welcomed a son.