Logitech Zone Wired review: business certified USB headsets perfect for your remote work or office experience

It's been over two months since my engineering firm sent everyone home to work remotely, and most of the time, I've been using a Plantronics Voyager Focus UC headset with Microsoft Teams. It is an excellent wireless headset that has served me well, but I've also been looking for other solutions during long periods of use when the battery in a wireless headset can't get far.

A couple of weeks ago, Logitech announced its new Zone Wired USB headset that is built and certified for commercial use with premium audio and reliable call quality. I've been using it for some important communications for the past week and it's easy to recommend at the affordable price of $ 129.

Too: Convenient Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard and Pebble i345 Mouse – Improved Productivity for Cheap Apple iPad Owners

I find it interesting that so many people on my professional business calls are using Apple AirPods or other wireless Bluetooth headsets to make video calls. These headphones are decent but have limited controls and battery life to get the job done. I'm a heavy user of wireless headsets, but my Surface Pro 6 Bluetooth is too weak to rely on commercial communications, so I limit myself to using wireless headsets only with my smartphones.

Specifications

Microphones : Unidirectional main microphone and omnidirectional secondary microphone

: Unidirectional main microphone and omnidirectional secondary microphone Speaker driver size : 40 mm

: 40 mm Speaker Driver Impedance : 32 ohms

: 32 ohms Cable length : 190 cm

: 190 cm Dimensions: 165.93 x 179.73 x 66.77 mm and 211 grams

Hardware

The retail package includes headphones, USB-A adapter, travel bag and basic documentation. The 6.23 ft (190 cm) cable has a braided, tangle-free design so you don't fight cables during calls. At the end there is a USB-C connector, so you can connect to modern PCs. My basic computing platform is a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with a single USB-A port, so I have limited connectivity options without using a Surface Dock. Fortunately, a USB-C to USB-A adapter is included, so I can use my only USB-A port for this headset.

There is an in-line controller in the earpiece, located a couple of feet below the left earpiece. There is a large volume button on one side with three buttons on the face. One button is for mute, another is for play / pause, and the center is for connecting to equipment or hanging up a call. LED lights shine through the icons at the top and bottom with a purple or white LED around the center round button on the computer.

The headband connecting the pads is Teflon-coated stainless steel with a comfortable soft silicone pad that extends 180 degrees around the headband. Both pads have soft memory foam covers that have been shown to be comfortable for hours of use.

Each ear pad has a little movement built into the design to optimize head fit and alignment. There are no buttons or controls on the headband or ear pads. All controls are located on the online controller, which is my preference for a headset for work.

There is approximately one and a half inch of extension on each side so that the headband can be adjusted for various head sizes. A microphone arm is vertically aligned with the headband and then lowered for communications. While there is a default left and right, the boom works both ways so you can flip the headphones around and have the boom and controller online on the right side if you prefer.

software

If you want to fine tune your audio experience with the Zone Wired headphones, you can download and install the Logi Tune desktop app. It is a simple utility that allows you to adjust the levels of tones and microphones while choosing the preferred equalizer setting.

You can also use the software to test your microphone and speaker before calls, but the app is not essential for using the headphones. The application can also be deployed in a business environment.

The Zone Wired headset is also certified for Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business, while also compatible with Zoom and Google Meet. We use Microsoft Teams for almost all of our internal and external business communications, so I've been using it as my default headset with Teams.

While the purple LED matches Teams colors and the center button has a Teams logo on it, I still haven't found any useful features for pressing Teams button while wearing headphones. It just works and since Teams is running all the time, I don't need to have a dedicated button to open such a critical service on my computer.

Daily use experiences and conclusion

It seems like I didn't have to search too hard to find a solid wired headset for business communications and after a week with the Logitech Zone wired headset it is clear that it meets my needs. I have been using it for up to six hours of calls a day for the past week and it has worked perfectly.

Callers declare that I sound good from me and they sound perfect through the earphones. The headset has noise-canceling microphones, so it's a bonus to have it when the surrounding remote or office work environment becomes noisy.

While the in-line controller has been helpful for volume and mute functions, I also like the quick boom arm lift to mute my microphone. This has been great for those times when I have to take a break in the bathroom or tend to a rogue pet while on a call, since I can raise my arm and put on the headphones.

Since I can often spend hours concentrating on spreadsheets, I've also been using headphones to enjoy music playing from my computer. Also, I have connected the headphones to my Android phones (they have USB-C ports) with music and phone calls that also work well. Audio has good clarity, bass, and volume through phones and computers.

If you're looking for affordable wired business headsets, the Zone wired USB headsets are a great choice at $ 129. It's built very well and works beautifully. Other than the purple LED to indicate I'm connected to Teams, I haven't found much use for that central button on the online controller.