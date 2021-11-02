The Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series was popular with people. It came out in June and July. It has Loki in it. Loki season 2 will come out, but I do not know when that will happen.

The MCU series follows a version of Loki who was in prison too early in Avengers: Endgame. He got in trouble with the Time Variance Authority, which is an all-powerful organization that makes sure history happens the right way. Loki season 1 ends with the destruction of the Sacred Timeline. This could lead to war because there is another villain who wants to destroy the timeline.

When is Loki Season 2 coming up?

We have not had any confirmation about when new episodes of Loki might be released.

We are not sure when season two of Loki will start production. But, if it is in January 2022, then it might arrive by the end of next year or early 2023. Disney has not yet verified anything though. Marvel has now confirmed that there will be a season two. They might start production even earlier this time, which means the season could come out sooner. But it is probably wishful thinking on our part to think it will come out in summer 2022.

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige said that this movie is being made as we speak.

What is the plot of Loki Season 2?

The show ended with an event that will return the multiverse. This event also sets up what happens in Dr. Strange’s Multiverse of Madness. It also tells us about Wanda’s role in the film. The Scarlet Witch is a Nexus Being, which means she could be very helpful in the upcoming multiversal war.

Doctor Strange 2 is coming out in 2022 so it will probably be part of Loki season 2. Loki has a problem. He betrayed Sylvie and she hurt him.

There are many versions of Kang who will come. This has already happened in our TVA with the arrival of Kang’s statue. The Mobius guy is also a problem. It seems like he doesn’t remember who Loki is anymore. So the Loki we know isn’t here anymore and he is replaced by a different person. I wonder what will happen to our Loki now since he will be alone again. Right now, the God of Mischief isn’t doing so well. He is trying to be good for now.

Speaking at the MCM London Comic-Con in September, Hiddleston gave some information about season two. He did not say too much, but he said some things that might be important.

We can’t say anything, but at the end of episode six, season one, Loki comes back to TVA.

He is very sad. He has had a bad experience with his friend, Mobius. It was one of the worst things that have happened to him in his life. Then he turned to look at the statue of the Timekeepers, but it wasn’t the same as before. There was someone else on there instead of just Timekeepers.

And don’t think that this is the last time you will see Sylvie. The last time we saw her, she was dealing with what she did in Kang’s Citadel. But now that she has a TemPad, expect Sylvie to pop up again very soon. Will she be a friend or an enemy? Or maybe even a lover? That kiss sure carried lots of emotional weight just before she betrayed me.

Maybe, just maybe, we will see “our” Loki’s romantic connection with another man. Bisexual people don’t need to show their same-sex attractions to be validated. Marvel is famous for not doing things like this in the past, but the new series could be a good way to address this physically.

When we asked Herron about this, she said: “I am not sure what my plans with Loki are. I am very focused on the story right now and I may make more stories in the future about this. But it is also possible that there could be more to see in his personality.” I hope that this has opened the door to more stories. And I hope you read this one.

Who will be starring in it?

We are probably going to see Season 1 favorites again. They are:

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie)

Owen Wilson (Mobius)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna Renslayer)

Tara Strong (Miss Minutes)

Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15)

and hopefully Eugene Cordero (Casey)

Hopefully, we’ll also get to see some of the popular Loki variations like Kid Loki, Alligator Loki, Boastful Loki, President Loki, and even Classic Loki (though he may have “died” in Season 1).

It is also possible that other Marvel characters could show up. Doctor Strange seems like a strong possibility, given the connections between Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But anything is still possible.

In season 2 of Loki, a new character will be added. This will probably be important.