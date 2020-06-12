Lonar Lake: A 50,000-year-old lake in India turned pink and experts don't know exactly why

That was the question on the minds of people across India after Lonar Lake, in the state of Maharashtra, suddenly changed its tune in recent days.

Experts believe the change is likely due to increased salinity in the water, the presence of algae, or a combination of both, such as parts of Utah's Great Salt Lake or Lake Hillier in Australia.

Gajanan Kharat, a local geologist, said in a video posted on Maharashtra Tourism Twitter Feed This has happened before, but was not as prominent.

"It looks particularly red this year because this year the salinity of the water has increased," he said. "The amount of water in the lake has decreased and the lake has become shallower, so the salinity increased and caused some internal changes."