London protests: far-right groups attack anti-racism activists

Hundreds of mostly middle-aged white men, many shirtless or clawed beers, gathered in Parliament Square, where the video showed a small number of right-wing protesters throwing objects at a police line, some of the which responded with sticks.

The groups, some of them chanting "England" during the clashes, said the counter-protest was intended to "protect" the statues around Parliament Square, including that of wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel described the behavior as "a completely unacceptable bully".

"Any perpetrator of violence or vandalism must expect to face the full force of the law. Violence against our police officers will not be tolerated. The coronavirus remains a threat to all of us. Go home to stop the spread of this virus and save lives." . she said.

In Trafalgar Square, officers formed barriers between BLM and far-right groups as authorities in the UK capital urged people to stay away from the protests, given the high probability of violence.

The Churchill statue was boarded up, as were the statues of Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi. A self-proclaimed England fan and soccer hooligan confirmed to CNN last week that there were threats to tear down the Mandela statue.

The Mayor of the London office said: "The statues of Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi are being temporarily covered for their protection. All other statues in Parliament Square and Trafalgar Square remain under review and we will put protection in case it arises. the need. ".

The London Metropolitan Police imposed 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET) limit on both Black Lives Matter and right-wing protests in the UK capital. They also imposed conditions on which route and area the protesters could use, to try to avoid the confrontation of the two groups. Planned protests by Black Lives Matter and associated groups were to follow a planned route from Hyde Park to Trafalgar Square, while protests by right-wing groups were to remain in Parliament Square and Whitehall, south of a police barrier.

In a statement released Friday, Met Police Commander Bas Javid said: "I absolutely understand why people want their voices heard: There is great depth of feeling in the communities, but the government's leadership is that we remain in a health pandemic and people are being asked not to gather in large groups. By doing so, you are jeopardizing your own safety and that of your family or friends. We ask that you do not come to London and listen to their voices In other ways. "

CNN has previously reported comments from Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick that her forces had information that the people were "determined to cause violence and confrontation" at the BLM marches in London this weekend.

"We can anticipate that some of them, whatever their political persuasion, are intentional, some of them intend to have a confrontation with people from the Black Lives Matter movement. So my message is, please stay away from this end. week, "he said. .

The UK's official Black Lives Matter group distanced itself from the protest it had planned in central London on Saturday. "Please people, our people, if you want to protest this weekend, do it on your extremes," he tweeted, adding: "Our priority must be our safety, take care of yourself and others."

British anti-racism charity Hope Not Hate had warned of the possibility of violence by "soccer hooligans" and far-right groups in protests this weekend. "While the hooligans claim they will come to London to 'protect the war memorials' it is also made clear by the racist comments of many who also hope to confront BLM and anti-fascists," Hope Not Hate wrote in a statement Monday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged residents to stay away from protests this weekend amid a "high" risk of violence in the city.

"I would like to make a direct appeal to Londoners to urge them not to take to the streets to protest in the coming days," Khan said in a video posted on social media.

"I am with the millions of people around the world who say loud and clear that Black Lives Matter," he said, adding that most of the protesters are peaceful. "However, I am extremely concerned that further protests in central London may not only risk spreading Covid-19, but also lead to disorder, vandalism and violence."

"We know that far-right groups, which openly advocate hatred and division, are planning against protests.

"This means that the risk of disorder is high."

Khan said the counter-protests were clearly designed to provoke violence, and that the best way to respond was to stay home and ignore them.

He said more than 60 police officers had already been injured while responding to previous protests, adding that authorities will respond forcefully to those causing violence this time.

Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered in central Paris to protest police brutality, a problem symbolized in France by the death in custody of Adama Traoré, a young black man in 2016.

Saturday's protests were organized by 17 groups, including the family's "Truth for Adama" campaign.

Speaking before the start of the march, Adama's sister Assa Traoré called for justice.

"Why did my brother die? Why was my brother immobilized?" she said. "My brother died in the same way as Georges Floyd."

"We will fight that battle with all the French. If you don't suffer discrimination, good for you, join us in the fight anyway."

In response, a small number of far-right protesters scaled a nearby building to display banners that read: "Justice for victims of racism against whites."

While the police did not formally ban Saturday's protests, gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed under France's coronavirus laws.

On Friday, authorities urged the companies of the Place de la République and the Place de l & # 39; Opéra to close and eliminate everything that can be used as a weapon.

A large crowd of protesters also gathered in Perth in Western Australia for a rally in support of the Black Lives Matters movement on Saturday.

The rally, organized by the Elders of the First Nations, aims to draw attention to and end violence against Aborigines in police custody and end state-sponsored racism.

Saturday's rally to support the Black Lives Matter movement in Sydney was outlawed by a court order over pandemic public health concerns.