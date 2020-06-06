London statue of Winston Churchill smashed on D-Day amid protests

A statue of Britain's most famous leader, Winston Churchill, was smashed in London when protesters demonstrated against racism.

Vandalism occurred on the anniversary of D-Day when Allied forces, partially led by Churchill, stormed Normandy's beaches during World War II.

The online images showed the bottom of the statue with green neon graffiti that read "ACAB," which means "all cops are b ——-".

While it is unclear who the perpetrator was, many blamed the protesters and called the police for not doing more to protect the statue. Police finally surrounded the statue in an apparent attempt to protect it from further disfigurement in Parliament Square, where thousands of protesters had gathered, according to The Sun.

The London protests are part of a global uproar that occurred after the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died after an encounter with the police. Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested and charged with murder, could be seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes. On Saturday, Washington, D.C., is expected to see one of its largest protests so far, as long lines have formed outside the Floyd memorial in North Carolina.

Some, like television personality Piers Morgan, criticized vandalism and told protesters that it was not a good look.

"Memo to protesters in Westminster today: Defacing the statue of Sir Winston Churchill on the 76th anniversary of D-Day is not a good way to state his point." tweeted.

Others criticized the police for failing to prevent the incident. Conservative commentator Darren Grimes tweeted: "The statue of Sir Winston Churchill, the man who guided our nation in its darkest moment, recognized as one of the best British, has been disfigured. Where is the police?"

Some, however, seemed to excuse the vandalism for describing Churchill as a racist.

In the USA In the US, state and local officials began removing Confederate monuments amid anti-racist outrage.

Since his death while detained by Minneapolis police last week, Floyd's face has been painted on the walls from Nairobi, Kenya to Idlib, Syria. His name has been written on the shirts of professional soccer players and sung by crowds from London to Cape Town, Tel Aviv and Sydney.

Associated Press contributed to this report.