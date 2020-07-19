Long covid: brain fog, fatigue, dyspnea. Long-term symptoms persist for many coronavirus victims

Now, three months later, the 42-year-old man still has trouble breathing. "Once back home, even after weeks, I couldn't see any progress: if I took a short walk, it was like climbing Mount Everest. I was also short of breath just talking. I was very concerned," he said.

Pescarolo is one of dozens of former Covid patients now receiving care at a rehabilitation clinic in Genoa, and he says he's starting to see some progress.

For much of Europe, the peak of Covid-19 infections has passed. But although hospitals are no longer inundated with acute cases, there are thousands of people who confirmed or suspected Covid and, weeks or months later, say they are far from fully recovered.

In the UK, online communities of "Long Covid" victims have sprung up as people try to control what appears to be the long-term effects of a virus that is still largely unknown.

Meanwhile, health authorities in the UK and Italy, two of the European nations most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, are beginning to offer rehabilitation services to Covid-19 survivors.

These are likely to be powerful, as research now indicates that coronavirus is a multi-system disease that can harm not only the lungs, but also the kidneys, liver, heart, brain, and nervous system, skin. and the gastrointestinal tract.

Dr. Piero Clavario, director of the post-Covid rehabilitation institute Pescarolo attended in Genoa, said his team had begun contacting several hundred Covid survivors treated by hospitals in the district in May. Of these, they have now visited more than 50.

"They are not only those who were in the ICU and intubated because of Covid, but also the patients who spent no more than three days in the hospitals and then went home," he said. "We are investigating aspects beyond standard virological and pulmonary examinations."

Of the 55 people her team visited, eight did not need follow-up support and had no complications, Clavario said. "Fifty percent have psychological problems, 15% PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)."

Clavario said each patient receives two half-day evaluations that involve multiple tests by a team of doctors, cardiologists, neurologists, psychologists and doctors.

"What surprises me most is that even patients who have not spent any time in the ICU are extremely weak: there is no evidence of a heart or lung problem, but they cannot even climb the stairs." he said. "Most show severe muscle weakness. A 52-year-old nurse had to return to work after recovering from Covid, but was unable to do so physically."

"The positive is that after a period of exercise in our gym, most of them can recover efficiently."

Pescarolo, who needed extra oxygen while in the Voltri hospital in Genoa, but was not intubated or admitted to the ICU, was happy to join the center's program.

"It was good to know that I was not alone in experiencing such consequences of the disease. My rehabilitation mainly consists of regular physical exercise in the gym in the center, each time the load and intensity of the exercises increases a little. month and a half I feel better. I hope that in mid-August I can go back to work, "he said.

"I am a commercial diver, so I need to be fit, for my body, for my lungs, I cannot dive underwater with any kind of pain, any kind of problem."

Despite his physical progress, Pescarolo said he had trouble concentrating and was still very concerned about his cognitive powers, "especially short-term memory, I don't remember simple things."

He said he had noticed similar problems in other former Covid patients. "I don't know why. Maybe it's an ugly gift that this virus gives us."

Victims of & # 39; long distance & # 39;

Pescarolo's concerns will sound too familiar to many Covid and suspected Covid sufferers in the UK.

More than 8,500 people in the country have joined the Long Covid Support Group on Facebook since it was created by Covid patients in May, calling for rehabilitation, research and recognition.

Another group, LongCovidSOS, is also campaigning for the government to recognize the needs of Covid's "long-distance" patients and make sure that employers don't discriminate against them.

While some people were cared for in the hospital, others struggled with their illness at home. Many have not been formally confirmed to have had Covid-19 despite its symptoms. In some cases, they were unable to be tested due to lack of capacity in the first weeks of the virus attack in the UK, even for front-line healthcare workers. Others had a test but it was negative.

Claudia de Freitas, a 34-year-old senior intensive care nurse in London, is part of the LongCovidSOS community. Speaking to CNN from his home in Reigate, south London, he said he had negative smear tests for the virus, but had a positive antibody test on July 7.

De Freitas fell ill in mid-March, with a cough, an occasional fever, shortness of breath, chest pain, and loss of smell. After a few days, her chest pains became so severe and her heart rate so irregular that she thought she was on the verge of cardiac arrest, and her husband, himself a doctor, took her to the emergency department, she said.

Doctors did a chest x-ray and blood tests, but everything went back to normal, including her oxygen levels, she said. After her second trip, she was told her x-ray showed pneumonia and her doctor said she suspected Covid-19. However, he was only advised to go home, rest, and take pain relievers.

"It's difficult, but I feel like the people who are going through this now … I think there would be more help," he said. "Now doctors would think, okay, let's try doing more research."

Margaret O & # 39; Hara, who works in a research department for a hospital in the English Midlands, is one of the administrators of the Long Covid Support Group. She, like many others, has not had a positive test, but her doctor has put greedy suspects on her formal sickness notes for work.

When she fell ill in late March, "she hit me like a bus," said O & # 39; Hara. She had a cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue that kept her "flat" in bed for two weeks. "If it hadn't been in the middle of a pandemic, I would have been in the hospital because I couldn't breathe properly," he said. However, aware of NHS messages that people should avoid seeking hospital care unless absolutely necessary, she stayed home.

Finally, three weeks later, her doctor sent her to the emergency department because she was having difficulty breathing, but a chest x-ray detected nothing and there were no markers of infection, she said.

It was the eighth week before she had her first day without coughing, said O & # 39; Hara, 50, who lives with her husband and 10-year-old daughter in Birmingham, central England. He managed a half-mile walk that day, and the next day he coughed again. Another trip to the emergency department followed in early July after his health worsened again.

"Now I feel like I have returned to where I was in week four or five. I cannot walk any distance," said O & # 39; Hara, who says that before his illness was in shape and without underlying medical problems. She remains off work and is waiting for an appointment with a lung specialist.

Like Pescarolo, O & # 39; Hara has noticed that his mind seems less sharp. "I have brain fog, I can't function. I have a PhD in physics and I can't put two thoughts together," he said.

However, as the administrator of the Long Covid Support Group, she is aware that she is fortunate to have a supportive family and employer.

"There are a lot of people who are in limbo because they didn't have a test in March or they had a test that came out with a false negative and many people are having trouble with their employers telling them they have to come back to work," he said.

"I think they have this simplistic idea that if you weren't in the hospital you should have had it slightly and you would get better, but it's wrong, it's obviously false, because there is a whole group of people like me," he said.

It is also concerned that research on the long-term effects of the disease will focus on those who were hospitalized. "No one asks us who was not in the hospital, we just stayed out of the system," he said. "That is a real problem."

& # 39; I'm like an 80 years old boy & # 39;

Grace Dolman, a 39-year-old doctor at Addenbrooke Hospital in Cambridge, also became ill in March. She also stayed home struggling with a cough and breathing difficulties, but in retrospect she says she should have gone to the hospital.

"I got confused with dyspnea, I kept thinking 'next week I'll be better," he said. Five weeks later, in mid-April, he went to the hospital for a chest x-ray, but his swab test for the virus was negative.

"My breathing improved. I had a lot of brain fog, my memory was very bad, I couldn't focus, I was really emotional and really, really tired and fatigued, I couldn't do anything," she said. "Even now, at week 17, I still can't work, I can only handle two hours of activity and I have to go to bed."

Dolman says he also suffers from muscle aches and strange tingling in the hands and soles of the feet.

"Basically, I'm 80 years old. I have to do a little and then stop, a little more and then stop."

As a medical professional, Dolman is concerned that there may be many people who suffer from the long-term effects of Covid-19 who are not being heard and who are not receiving the personalized support they need, if they have one.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach, and people have different symptoms and different needs and will need different support," he said.

"I think there is a danger of uniting everyone and saying they have these symptoms, and then they are ignored with 'you have a long distance Covid and it will get better.'"

Effects & # 39; quite debilitating & # 39;

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who hired Covid-19 in March, acknowledged the magnitude of the problem on Wednesday when he told Sky News that there was "increasing evidence that a minority of people, but a minority significant, it has long-term impacts. " of the disease which can be "quite debilitating".

"It is really important that we support people who are in that situation and, furthermore, that we do research to find out what we can do about it," he said.

Earlier this month, Hancock announced a major study of the long-term health effects of Covid-19 in hospitalized patients. The study, known as PHOSP-COVID, aims to track 10,000 people over the next 12 months or more.

The UK National Health Service is also planning to establish an online platform to support Covid patients in their recovery, and in late May opened a new rehabilitation center in southern England, the NHS Seacole Center in Surrey. , to help those most seriously affected. Other hospitals are also starting to offer rehabilitation services.

The leader of the PHOSP-COVID study, Professor Chris Brightling, a professor of respiratory medicine at the University of Leicester, told CNN that the study was the largest of its kind he knew worldwide.

"What we really want to understand is after they have been discharged from the hospital with Covid-19, what are the consequences," he said. The best would be that there have been none, but it is very likely that there will be a series of problems, which can range from chronic fatigue, muscle pain and headache, poor exercise tolerance, shortness of breath, among many others.

"He is trying to understand the scale of that charge, what its gravity is and what we can do about it."

The 10,000 people invited to participate in the trial will be asked to complete detailed questionnaires, undergo blood and other tests, be followed for exercise, and have their lungs and other organs imaged, he said. "Obviously, we would also be looking at time, so it would be much more comprehensive than the studies that have been done so far."

Brightling said the study focused on confirmed cases of Covid-19 who were hospitalized because in the early days of the UK outbreak, the tests were conducted almost exclusively in hospitals. "This means that we have a cohort of people where we know for sure that they have had the infection," he said. They are also considered "most likely to have serious long-term consequences of the disease," he said, and will therefore give an idea of ​​the magnitude and severity of those consequences.

In some people, these may be severe enough that they need long-term treatment in the hospital, he said. But even in less severe cases, "it will affect their ability to work, certainly to work the way they did before, it will affect their relationships, it will affect the people who care for them, where they will have their roles to change, where Before there was someone who was fit and well and now has a chronic condition. "

"We don't know how big this burden of attention will be and that is why this study will be so important."

Brightling also acknowledged the frustrations of those who have no formal diagnosis and were not treated in the hospital, yet had what appear to be Covid-19 symptoms and continue to suffer from long-term health problems.

"In the community, some people have consistent symptoms with Covid-19 and the swab test is not sensitive in all of those people, so there are cases where people can have a negative swab and still have Covid-19 and have persistent symptoms. " he said.

"We are focusing a lot on those who have been hospitalized to really understand this disease, but we are going to need to extend those findings, and others will have to study the burden in the community, including those where there is certainty about the diagnosis."

& # 39; Only the tip of the iceberg & # 39;

Dr. Paul Whitaker, respiratory medical consultant for hospitals in Bradford, in the north of England, decided to set up a post-Covid patient clinic after treating acute patients in wards at the height of the UK outbreak.

When it opened a month ago, he anticipated seeing many people with lung problems. But, he told CNN, it quickly became apparent that the clinic, based at the city's St. Luke's Hospital, needed a broader approach.

"We have seen some respiratory conditions, some patients with pulmonary fibrosis or scarring of the lungs, some who have returned with collapsed lungs, but these patients have been relatively few," he said.

"But what we've seen most of the time is that people have a lot more chronic, low-level symptoms, never enough to send them to the hospital, but they often struggle with fatigue, chronic respiratory distress, palpitations, and fast heart rate, lack of sleep, headaches, poor concentration, "he said.

His team now also includes chronic fatigue specialists, a dietitian and a psychologist, Whitaker said. Patients who come to the clinic are evaluated for physical and cognitive problems and physical therapists help with rehabilitation programs.

"We originally planned to follow up with patients who we thought had the most serious illness – those are the patients who ended up in intensive care or who needed ventilation in a normal room," he said. "But very quickly we realized that it was just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the patients we needed to see, and many patients never showed up at the hospital in the first place."

Serving the Bradford area and participating in the large-scale study led by Brightling, the clinic has now opened its doors to referrals from GPs and even self-referrals, he said. "Basically, we've just started to accept everyone who comes and we're going to start seeing everyone," he said.

"There is a kind of 'Covid long-haulers' label that still suffers for more than three months. Let's start looking at them."

Those Whitaker is seeing at the clinic are often much younger than people admitted to the hospital with acute Covid infections, who tended to be in their 60s and 70s, he said. "It almost gives the impression that fit and younger people seem to be a little more susceptible to long-term effects," he said, although he acknowledged that it is still too early to collect data.

He wants his clinic to focus on helping people with chronic conditions and fatigue with personalized plans, "just so people don't feel like they're abandoned," he said. "Right now we are receiving letters from everywhere from people saying 'please look at me, I don't know who to turn to.'"

Pescarolo, the diver in Genoa, urged those who, like him, continue to suffer the effects of Covid-19 not to lose hope of recovering a normal life.

"Don't give up," he said. "It takes four to six months for rehabilitation, in a case like mine. Maybe for people who had bigger problems than mine it will take longer, but (they shouldn't) give up."