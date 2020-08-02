Long Island boat collision leaves one dead, six others injured

A collision between two ships in Long Island waters left one man dead and six other sailors injured, authorities said.

The fatal accident occurred at Freeport Creek near Cow Mead Park around 6:45 p.m., police said.

The seven injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead. Police did not immediately reveal his identity.

Two of the six people involved in the accident suffered serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.