Long Island Police Rescue Kitten from storm drain

A Long Island police officer came to the rescue of a small black kitten that had fallen into a storm drain.

It happened on Friday night in Terryville, 60 miles east of New York City, when Tropical Storm Fay threw several inches of rain over the area.

Suffolk County Police Department officer Michael Viruet went down the drain and was able to hook the soggy kitten with a long net post after several minutes of trying, authorities said.

Viruet is assigned to the Emergency Services Unit.

The kitten could be heard meowing on video of the rescue which was recorded by a local news team.

"Oh, it's so small," a woman was heard to say.

The reversal of the kitten's fortune continued when she was adopted by a person with a house on the block, The Associated Press reported.

