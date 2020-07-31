Long-term hotel guests

(CNN) – Forget about checking into a hotel for a long weekend or week. In the wake of Covid-19, travelers around the world are booking stays that last a month or even longer.

According to hoteliers around the world, it's a pattern that started this summer when its properties reopened after being closed for several months. This trend seems to continue throughout the fall, from Aspen and Ontario to all of Mexico and Italy.

Dede Moan, the owner of the Southampton Inn in Southampton, New York, for example, says she has about a dozen reservations for month-long stays in August and September this year, compared to a handful last year.

At Timbers Kauai, 25% of current guests stay for a month or more. Courtesy of Timbers Kauai.

Auberge Resorts Collection, with 19 properties worldwide, has several dozen long-term stays in the fall, compared to few or none last year, says director of marketing Mike Minchin.

And Timbers Resorts, with 17 international locations, reports an increase in stays of 30 or more days at least half a dozen properties. An example is Timbers Kauai, where 25% of current guests stay for a month or more.

Aldo Melpignano, the owner of Borgo Egnazia, a 250-acre resort in Puglia, Italy, reports the same high numbers. "Normally, we have one or two guests who stay with us that long, but this year, it has been a flood," he says.

"The global closure has led to a whole new way of thinking about hotel stays," says Andrew Steinberg, luxury travel consultant for Ovation Travel in New York City. "People have been confined to their homes for a while, and although they have more freedom now, they are still working remotely and have a passion for travel. A long-term stay changes the environment and allows them to stay connected to work."

City, country, mountains, sea

Most travelers who book these multi-week reservations live in urban or suburban areas, Steinberg says, and look for resorts in country, mountain, and beach settings where they can enjoy plenty of open space and outdoor activities.

"These properties extend, allowing automatic social distancing and making guests feel more comfortable and secure about their stays," he says.

Cecilia Morelli, based in India, chose a long-term stay for her family in Borgo Egnazia in Puglia because of its large size and services. Courtesy of Borgo Egnazia.

Cecilia Morelli and her husband Rohan Parikh are an example: The Mumbai, India-based couple, who have Italian passports, left the country with their five-year-old daughter in May, as soon as the Indian government restored the flights of European citizens to Europe. .

They flew to France and then headed to Italy, where they checked into Borgo Egnazia for a month (their stay will end in early August).

They chose the property, Morelli says, for its expansive size and long list of amenities that include two beaches, a golf course, tennis courts, a pool, a spa, a large gym, and multiple dining options.

"We have had such a good time in a place that is very friendly to Covid, and Rohan and I have been able to continue working at all times," says Morelli. "Our daughter has been more than entertaining, and when we have breaks, we ski, golf, exercise, and enjoy great food and wine."

Scott Lippman's family left Santa Fe for a seven-week stay at the Viceroy Snowmass in Colorado. Courtesy of Viceroy Snowmass

In the United States, Scott Lippman's seven-week stay at Viceroy Snowmass in Snowmass, Colorado, with his wife and one college-age daughter, has also meant memorable fun.

The Santa Fe, New Mexico resident, who works at a settlement company, says he loves mountain biking. "The pandemic left us wanting to change where we live, and we have been fortunate to get that and take advantage of an incredible destination," he says.

Discounts and incentives for long-term stays.

In an attempt to meet the demand for long-term stays and incentivize travelers to book with them, the properties offer discounts and other inclusions. They also make it convenient for your guests to continue working while away from home.

"Occupancy rates are low across the hotel industry, so properties are cutting their rates for extended stays," says Tony Shepherd, CEO of Four Hundred, a member-only concierge company that has received dozens of requests. hotel reservations extended from April.

"It is a gain for them because it creates a multi-week revenue stream and a gain for travelers who get a discount on the price and can have a safe and autonomous getaway."

Considering the social distancing on the grounds of the Southampton Inn. Courtesy of Southampton Inn

Moan of the Southampton Inn says he offers discounts that vary by length of stay. "We look at each reservation on a case-by-case basis," she says.

Starting in September, the property will have a dedicated area with workstations where guests can use their laptops and access printers, faxes, office supplies, and free coffee.

"We've also enabled WiFi everywhere so you can sit on a lounger by the pool or on the grass and stay connected," says Moan.

At Eden Roc Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic, an extended-stay, family-friendly package includes accommodation in a two-bedroom oceanfront suite, all meals (dinner is three courses), an office setup with a desk, printer and office supplies and unlimited activities for kids like cooking classes, Spanish and piano classes, bike and kayak tours.

Adare Manor, in County Limerick, Ireland, offers a 40% discount off standard rates for stays of seven days or more. The Canvas Hotel in Dallas offers a $ 80 nightly rate for stays of five nights or more. The usual rates, by comparison, range from $ 139 to $ 199 per night.

Settle in and stay a while at Viceroy Snowmass – long-term guests get discounts. Courtesy of Viceroy Snowmass

At Viceroy Snowmass, the benefits of staying 30 days or more include parking discounts and the daily resort fee and failing to pay the 12% hotel tax added to each bill.

Remains a minority of hotel occupancy

While there is a clear interest in long-term leisure stays, Bjorn Hanson, an associate professor at the Tisch Hospitality Center at New York University, says they account for only 3% to 5% of total occupation. hotel.

"Checking into a hotel for several weeks makes sense in the current environment and is happening, but these stays remain a small minority of the total composition of guests," he says.

However, guests who hang their hats for a longer period may end up booking longer stays in the future.

Toronto-based John Bannon and his family are in the midst of a month-long stay at TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada, and they are thrilled with their setup.

"I have an office area where I can work, and we have a lot of green space around us," he says. "We take long walks, visit wineries and picnic. It's a completely different and idyllic world here than the one we have at home."