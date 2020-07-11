Long-time royal photographer says Prince Harry & # 39; just lost the plot & # 39;

A royal photographer who has photographed Prince Harry throughout his life says that after his marriage to Meghan Markle, "he simply lost the plot."

Veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards, 79, said of Harry's criticism of the British Commonwealth: "Criticizing the one thing the Queen appreciates above all else, which is preserving the Commonwealth, is an insult to her, no matter what the palace may officially say.

"Any country can look back and find fault, but we learn from history and move on. Harry should stop listening to his wife, who is obviously filling him with these ideas. "

The Commonwealth is a voluntary "family of nations" membership from 54 countries that grew out of the British Empire. The queen, who has visited 52 of those countries, sees it as one of her best

achievements

Harry, who with Meghan were Commonwealth youth ambassadors to Megxit, said: “When you look through the Commonwealth, there is no way we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past. A lot of people have done an amazing job acknowledging the past and trying to correct those mistakes, but I think we all recognize that there is still a lot to do. ”

His words have been welcomed by many for being open to the uncomfortable facts that many Commonwealth countries are only one part because England colonized them, and that work must be done to advance equality.

Edwards added that Harry had changed after his marriage to Markle.

"Sadly, for the past few years it has gotten completely sour … I've been photographing him since the day he was born, and it all depended on her. I think the moment she married Harry, [she was thinking]," Okay, let's get out of here as fast as we can "… he had no intention of staying here … and he's dragging Harry … hopefully he'll regain his senses soon."