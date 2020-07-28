Longest season ends, pandemic problems persist for EPL

Once the final whistle blew in the longest English Premier League, 352 days after it started, there was a sense of relief and pain for Dean Smith.

There was joy at Aston Villa in avoiding the relegation on the last day of the season interrupted by the pandemic, and sadness for the manager who was unable to share the achievement with his father.

Ron Smith was one of 45,752 registered coronavirus victims in Britain, who died in May at the age of 79 during the league shutdown.

"It was emotional," said Dean Smith after Sunday's 1-1 draw at West Ham. "I am sure he will despise us."

The point earned in East London kept Villa just above the relegation zone. Bournemouth and Watford joined Norwich to land on the second flight of the competition.

When the league suddenly stopped in the second week of March, after coronavirus infections were reported in Arsenal and Chelsea, Villa was two security points away and used the pause to regroup.

"I thought we were using it really well," said Smith, "we had to do it, because we couldn't keep doing what we were doing."

During the unprecedented 100-day hiatus at stake, uncertainty persisted over whether the season would resume. Security concerns clashed with self-interest and fears over the £ 1 billion bill for not completing all 380 games.

It was a test of resolve for the new Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters, but the project was restarted.

Rules restricting the number of people allowed in stadiums to 300 meant that when Liverpool fulfilled its 30-year mission to become England's champion again, the players lifted the Premier League trophy in an empty Anfield.

But there was no asterisk in the title win. The complete program of games was completed, unlike in France, where Paris Saint-Germain was declared champion of a reduced season.

Leicester would have preferred the league positions in March to be the final ranking. No team suffered more after the June restart than the 2016 champion, with an eight-point cushion at Champions League locations.

The capitulation was completed with Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United, which ranked last in the Champions League outside the Brendan Rodgers lineup.

The game changer was Manchester City's big hit off the field in a season in which the second runner-up was dethroned by Liverpool. City lawyers convinced the Court of Arbitration for Sport to revoke a two-year ban on European competitions, which meant fifth, where Leicester finished, no longer provided entry to the Champions League.

Frank Lampard directing Chelsea to fourth place was an unexpected feat for the club's all-time top scorer in his first season managing the best flights while being hampered by the club's transfer ban.

Chelsea reaped the benefits of Lampard having to dig deeper into the club's academy graduate group rather than making expensive signings. Fittingly, 21-year-old midfielder Mason Mount, who made his competitive debut only in August, scored the first goal in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton.

"I've learned a million things," said Lampard.

The season could still end for Chelsea in a Champions League final if a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich can be overcome next month in the Round of 16.

Lampard's first chance at a trophy as Chelsea manager comes in Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal. Like Chelsea, Arsenal turned to a former midfielder this season to take over. Arriving halfway through the campaign as a replacement for Unai Emery, Mikel Arteta had no time to impose his vision on the North London club.

Arsenal will be absent from the Champions League for the fourth consecutive season and the only route to the Europa League is to win the FA Cup after finishing eighth. Arsenal was even overhauled by Tottenham, who drifted to 14th place when Mauricio Pochettino was fired in November and replaced by José Mourinho.

But there will be no fifth consecutive season in the Champions League for the defeated finalist in 2019. Although Mourinho dragged Tottenham back to the standings, sixth place means a return to the Europa League. Mourinho will need to strengthen the team without losing top scorer Harry Kane for another long injury layoff or a rival club.

"When all the players are available, we show in this last period where we belong," said Mourinho.

After moving to a new stadium last year, Tottenham has been particularly affected by a lack of earnings on the day. But financial uncertainty now prevails across the world's richest league amid recession fears. The government plans to allow fans to return to the stadiums starting in October, but attendance could be limited to 25% while maintaining social distancing.

How to get fans back to games safely, while the COVID-19 threat persists, is one of the big challenges facing the league as clubs head into a low season that will last less than 50 days.

That could be determined by a scientific study of how much singing, even football fans, can spread drops that could contain the virus. The investigation involves Professor James Calder of the London-based Fortius Clinic, who also chairs a government committee on the return of elite sports.

"If it is really dangerous, then we must continue those mitigations with social distancing," Calder told The Associated Press. "We hope to have the results in the coming weeks, which will hopefully guide the government in what we do, not only in theaters and opera houses, but also in what we should be doing in sports stadiums with the crowds."

Clubs must also make a decision to retain the use of five substitutes next season. FIFA allowed the temporary use of two additional substitutes due to the additional workload on players after the lockout.

What will be left for a second season is VAR, the video review system that caused frustrating match delays before the lockout stopped games for more than two months in this longest season of English.